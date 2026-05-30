No. 1 UCLA Baseball Suddenly Stares Down Potential Elimination

UCLA entered the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament as the favorite to win the College World Series after finishing the regular season as the No. 1 team in the country and earning the opportunity to host a regional in Los Angeles.

Yet, one of the most unique aspects of sports is their unpredictability. No one truly knows what will happen, even if the numbers seem to indicate a certain outcome. It can all change in an instant, and for the top-seeded Bruins, that instant came in the form of a ninth-inning home run off the bat of Saint Mary's designated hitter Jacob Johnson that propelled the Gaels to a 3-2 opening round victory and shockingly sent UCLA into the losers' bracket.

It was the first time in NCAA Baseball Tournament history that the No. 1 overall seed lost its opening game, and now UCLA suddenly finds itself on the brink of elimination.

"We just didn't do enough offensively to put ourselves in position to create runs at the end of the day," UCLA head coach John Savage told the media postgame. "Today was not, for whatever reason, a very offensive day. ... But you've got to give credit where credit is due. Tough loss, but there's a lot of baseball left, and it'll be a really good opportunity for our guys to get back at it."

How We Got Here

UCLA entered Friday's game a little shorthanded. Pitching ace Logan Reddemann, who normally would have started, was ruled out due to the arm soreness with which he's been dealing for over a month, and center fielder Will Gasparino was serving a one-game suspension. As if that wasn't enough, an injury during pregame warmups forced the Bruins to alter their lineup at the eleventh hour, moving his replacement to second base and shifting the outfielders.

Sophomore Wylan Moss got the start for UCLA, allowing two runs in five innings, but Johnson proved to be the difference -- launching two home runs in the upset.

What Happens Now

Jun 24, 2013; Omaha, NE, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (22) looks on in the dugout before game 1 of the College World Series finals against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

Luckily, UCLA's season is not done after the shocking loss. Unlike the postseasons for college football and college basketball, college baseball utilizes a double-elimination format in the regional round, meaning that a team has to lose twice to be sent home, or, in the Bruins' case, sent to potentially watch another team play for the regional title on their own home field.

Because of the format, no one is in a complete panic after the loss. UCLA just used its "get out of jail free" card and can't lose again, while Saint Mary's and Cal Poly will have an advantage going forward. But there should still be concern for the Bruins as they face an uphill battle to reach the Super Regionals next weekend.

No. 1 UCLA will take on No. 2-seed Virginia Tech tomorrow at 1 p.m. PT. Our broadcast assignment will be announced once it is finalized.#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/xfqywwL1GK — UCLA Baseball (@UCLABaseball) May 30, 2026

UCLA will now face Virginia Tech, which lost to Cal Poly on Friday night, in an elimination game at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Saturday. Saturday's winner will continue in the Tournament, while the loser is sent packing. It also means that, if UCLA hopes to rebound and win the bracket, it'll have to force the action to continue through Monday.

That's where the Bruins' pitching depth will be tested. They came into this regional with a planned rotation of Moss, Michael Barnett, and freshman standout Angel Cervantes, implying confidence in accomplishing the mission in three games. Now, they may have to figure out who gets the ball in a fourth game.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins pitcher Wylan Moss (18) pitches during the fifth inning against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

UCLA's hopes of winning a National Championship are far from over, but things are suddenly less certain and comfortable after Friday's letdown. With elimination games looming the rest of the weekend (however long that ends up being), the Bruins must approach this stretch with diligent urgency.