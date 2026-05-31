UCLA Baseball Freshman Prepares for Crucial NCAA Tournament Debut

Freshman pitcher Angel Cervantes arrived at UCLA in the fall with tremendous expectations. He was the 50th overall selection in the 2025 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates, one of two MLB Draft picks to join the Bruins as freshmen during the offseason, and a potentially crucial solution to a pitching staff that was largely unknown at the time.

But the impact wasn't as immediate as many had hoped. UCLA had others step up and claim the three spots in the weekend starting pitching rotation and play really well. Yet, as the season continued, Cervantes kept growing, and he's finally making a difference.

"It's taken time," head coach John Savage admitted as he met with the media on Thursday. "Everybody has a clock, and everybody has a period that they have to go through at this level until they're ready. Angel needed all those Tuesday two-inning starts really to get where he is today. He was not ready three, four months ago to be a weekend starter."

Cervantes's Season

Angel Cervantes still found his way into the starting rotation, taking hold of the midweek starter role on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. He made 18 overall appearances, with 14 coming in his starting role, posting a 4-1 record with a 3.86 ERA and 30 strikeouts. He rarely threw more than two or three innings, but perhaps his two best outings came against fellow NCAA Tournament teams in Oregon and UC Santa Barbara.

THE FRESHMAN!



Angel Cervantes answers the call against the Oregon Ducks in the Big Ten Championship:



5 IP | 4 H | 0 R | 5 K pic.twitter.com/qdZeJDECmZ — The College Baseball Show (@CollegeBSBShow) May 24, 2026

He pitched five innings in each of those two starts, earning wins and allowing just one combined run and striking out eight. The Oregon start may be the most notable because it was his last appearance before the NCAA Tournament, giving him a solid outing against an elite team to build on.

"It's been a fun progression," Savage added. "It's really been the epitome of development and of not rushing a guy with high expectations. He was the 50th pick in the draft. You would think he'd be plug in and go, but in today's world of college baseball and being 18 years old, he just wasn't ready to fight the fight...He just wasn't there yet, and he needed the fall. He needed those starts."

Pressure-Filled Postseason Opportunity

Jun 24, 2013; Omaha, NE, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach John Savage (far right) stands on the foul line with his team during the national anthem before game 1 of the College World Series finals against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

Now, it appears the Bruins believe Cervantes is ready. When UCLA revealed its pitching plans for the Los Angeles Regional earlier this week, Savage assigned Cervantes to the Sunday game as the team's No. 3 starter. Wylan Moss would start the opener in place of injured ace Logan Reddemann, and rotation staple Michael Barnett would get Game 2.

What the Bruins didn't know at the time was that they'd be facing elimination in those Saturday and Sunday games. As the No. 1 overall seed, they likely figured they'd be playing to win the Regional on Sunday, with another opportunity on Monday if things went wrong, effectively relieving some of the pressure on Cervantes as he made his postseason debut.

Jun 14, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; UCLA Bruins starting pitcher Michael Barnett (55) pitches against the Murray State Racers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

But now, the pressure is on, and nothing will truly relieve it. Cervantes's start comes in a big spot with UCLA's season on the line. It's a must-win to keep things going, making this the most important start of his freshman season and his college baseball career so far.