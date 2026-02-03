UCLA’s Gameplan Should Focus on These 3 Scarlet Knights
In this story:
After a very shaky game against a few notable Hoosiers, UCLA is now preparing to face a few Knights with similar skill sets.
The Bruins need to have a great bounce-back game against Rutgers. After falling to Indiana, the road ahead does not get any smoother after Rutgers. The next three opponents go as follows: Washington, No. 2 Michigan, and No. 10 Michigan St. If UCLA is unable to dominate Rutgers, it can get ugly fast.
Tariq Francis | G
Tariq Francis has been great for the Scarlet Knights this season. He is averaging 16.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 43.8% from the field. His scoring could prove to be a big hiccup in UCLA's quest for a blow out.
Trent Perry will need to stick to Francis like glue. While Perry is a great defender at times, Francis could seriously be a player to watch out for. If Perry is able to contain Francis' scoring, the Bruins could be in a great position to blow this game wide open.
Darren Buchanan Jr | G
Darren Buchanan Jr has been a very sneaky player for the Scarlet Knights this season. In the year he is averaging 8.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. What really sticks out from his game is his 43.5% three point shooting. If UCLA learned anything from Indiana, they cannot let the three ball get hot.
Indiana's Nick Dorn really exposed a glaring weakness in his 26-point performance vs the Bruins. When he got hot, UCLA did not have an answer. And if you are looking at Buchanan Jr's 43.5% from three, there is a good chance the same could follow. The Bruins need to be ready.
Dylan Grant | F
Dylan Grant is averaging 11.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, while shooting 45.9% from the field. As the Knight's second-leading scorer the Bruins need to be cautious when defending him. Like Buchanan Jr his high FG% is something that could easily derail this matchup.
Eric Dailey Jr could have his number called against Grant. Which, for UCLA, is ultimately a favorable matchup. If Dailey Jr is able to out-rebound and out-score Grant, the path for a UCLA win widens significantly.
The Bruins need to prove they are the better team in this game. This starts with bottling up some of the Knights biggest threats. As we saw from the Indiana game, any lapses in indivdual performances could ultimatley prove to be the turning point.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.