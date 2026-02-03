UCLA’s Gameplan Should Focus on These 3 Scarlet Knights

After a very shaky game against a few notable Hoosiers, UCLA is now preparing to face a few Knights with similar skill sets.

The Bruins need to have a great bounce-back game against Rutgers. After falling to Indiana, the road ahead does not get any smoother after Rutgers. The next three opponents go as follows: Washington, No. 2 Michigan , and No. 10 Michigan St. If UCLA is unable to dominate Rutgers, it can get ugly fast.

Tariq Francis | G

Jan 27, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) reacts after a basket against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Tariq Francis has been great for the Scarlet Knights this season. He is averaging 16.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 43.8% from the field. His scoring could prove to be a big hiccup in UCLA's quest for a blow out.

Trent Perry will need to stick to Francis like glue. While Perry is a great defender at times, Francis could seriously be a player to watch out for. If Perry is able to contain Francis' scoring, the Bruins could be in a great position to blow this game wide open.

Darren Buchanan Jr | G

Jan 27, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Darren Buchanan Jr. (5) drives to the basket against Michigan State Spartans forward Cameron Ward (3) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Darren Buchanan Jr has been a very sneaky player for the Scarlet Knights this season. In the year he is averaging 8.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists. What really sticks out from his game is his 43.5% three point shooting. If UCLA learned anything from Indiana, they cannot let the three ball get hot.

Indiana's Nick Dorn really exposed a glaring weakness in his 26-point performance vs the Bruins. When he got hot, UCLA did not have an answer. And if you are looking at Buchanan Jr's 43.5% from three, there is a good chance the same could follow. The Bruins need to be ready.

Dylan Grant | F

Jan 11, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Dylan Grant (9) drives to the basket in front of Northwestern Wildcats guard Jordan Clayton (11) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dylan Grant is averaging 11.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, while shooting 45.9% from the field. As the Knight's second-leading scorer the Bruins need to be cautious when defending him. Like Buchanan Jr his high FG% is something that could easily derail this matchup.

Eric Dailey Jr could have his number called against Grant. Which, for UCLA, is ultimately a favorable matchup. If Dailey Jr is able to out-rebound and out-score Grant, the path for a UCLA win widens significantly.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after a play in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins need to prove they are the better team in this game. This starts with bottling up some of the Knights biggest threats. As we saw from the Indiana game, any lapses in indivdual performances could ultimatley prove to be the turning point.

