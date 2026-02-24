UCLA to Host Elite 2027 Cornerback on Official Visit

After spending the majority of the college football offseason pursuing and offering several of the top prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle, UCLA head coach Bob Chesney and his staff have started scheduling official visits (OVs) with some of their top targets in the class.

Numerous 2027 prospects have already locked in OVs with the Bruins, including a four-star in-state cornerback who’s scheduled to travel to Westwood in June.

4-Star 2027 Connerback Schedules UCLA Official Visit

Last week, JuJu Johnson, a four-star cornerback from Long Beach Poly High School in Long Beach, California, announced on X that he has scheduled an OV with UCLA from June 19-21.

Johnson is one of several 2027 prospects expected to travel to Westwood for an OV this spring, joining players like four-star cornerback Jerry Outhouse Jr., four-star wide receiver Domani Warren, and three-star defensive lineman Montana Toilolo.

In addition to his trip with UCLA, Rivals’ Adam Gorney recently reported that the young cornerback has also scheduled OVs with Oklahoma, Nebraska, and Miami.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins haven’t been pursuing Johnson for long, having offered him only in January, but UCLA has quickly emerged as a serious contender in his recruitment. Getting him on campus for an OV this spring should help Chesney and his staff strengthen their relationship with the four-star cornerback and improve their standing with him as he nears a decision.

Cornerback is among the Bruins’ biggest needs in the 2027 cycle, and Johnson would be an excellent addition to UCLA’s class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 48 overall player nationally, the No. 6 cornerback, and the No. 5 prospect in California.

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

With UCLA entering his recruitment relatively late, several programs have already made significant progress with Johnson. Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine currently has Oklahoma as the clear frontrunner for the Long Beach Poly star, giving the Sooners a 96.8% chance to land him.

Still, it’s clear that Johnson is highly interested in the Bruins, and Chesney and company should build on their early momentum in his recruitment leading up to his OV.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

As of now, Johnson hasn’t set a commitment date, but he’ll likely decide after his OVs. While UCLA currently faces an uphill battle to land him, if the Bruins can continue making progress with him in the coming months and impress him during his June OV, they should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top overall prospects in the 2027 class.

