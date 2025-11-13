UCLA Headlines Latest WBB Power Rankings
The No. 3 UCLA Bruins (3-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are off the great start in their highly-anticipated 2025-26 season, already grabbing a signature win just three games in.
The Bruins are coming off a dominant 73-59 win over the No. 3-ranked Oklahoma Sooners and are continuing on a gauntlet November schedule that includes matchups against four more ranked opponents, all of which are on neutral sites.
ESPN's Michael Voepel released the season's first women's college basketball power rankings of the year, and the Bruins sit where the Associated Press similarly has them at No. 3.
Here's what Voepel said about the Bruins and their recent game:
"Against Oklahoma, UCLA star Lauren Betts (9 points, 10 rebounds) had to battle another strong center in Raegan Beers (7, 11). They canceled out each other, and the UCLA guards took over. Gianna Kneepkens (20 points), Gabriela Jaquez (11) and Kiki Rice (10) did a lot of damage, as did forward Angela Dugalic (16 points, 15 rebounds) off the bench. The Bruins, fourth among Power 4 schools in rebounding last season (42.5 RPG), might finish even better this season."
The Bruins are dominating while still missing some key contributors, namely star freshman Sienna Betts, who is still recovering from a preseason lower leg injury.
Cori Close Details Sienna Betts’ Ongoing Recovery Process
Betts hasn't suited up for UCLA yet this season, as she's recovering from a lower leg injury she suffered during one of the Bruins' preseason exhibition games. Coach Cori Close revealed before the season started that they'd be cautious with her progressioni back to the court.
Following UCLA's 87-50 win over UCSB last week, Close gave a new update on the budding young star.
"We're taking it day by day with her," Close said postgame. "She was in there working this morning and I was like, 'Oh man, I sure would like to get her out there.' It really is just sort of a week-by-week kind of thing. You know, I really don't know the answer to that. She is coming along great.
"I asked our trainer today, you know, 'How do you feel about her progress? Do you feel like it's going?' She says, 'I think she's doing a great job. I think it's going really well.' I just don't -- I literally haven't been given a timeline yet."
Betts came to Westwood as the No. 2 player in the class of 2025 and will only be another staunch addition to what's looking like one of, if not the, best teams in the nation.
