UCLA's Chesney Applauds Nico Iamaleava’s Effort
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Amidst all of the changes for UCLA football this offseason, Nico Iamaleava’s presence remains a constant.
Iamaleava is now entering his second season with the program after transferring from Tennessee. Last season, Iamaleava’s numbers and production took quite a fall, throwing for 1,928 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions in a sluggish UCLA offense. Iamaleava was also the team’s leading rusher with 505 rushing yards.
However, there’s hope that things can turn around this season. The Bruins fired former head coach DeShaun Foster after a brutal start to the season, one that finished with a 3-9 record, and his replacement is Bob Chesney, who, in 2025, led the James Madison Dukes to a 12-win season that included a trip to the College Football Playoff.
UCLA’s Additions
Iamaleava will have some help this time around as well. Chesney has brought in several key transfers to help out the offense this offseason, with the most notable being running back Wayne Knight, who is following Chesney from JMU to UCLA.
With Chesney now at the wheel, there’s hope that the Bruins can get back to their winning ways, and with Iamaleava remaining under center, the Bruins will have some much-needed continuity at the most important position on the field.
After seeing Iamaleava work since the start of spring practice, head coach Bob Chesney spoke very highly of his quarterback’s work ethic and how he has looked so far throughout the spring.
Chesney’s Thoughts
”I think he’s been really great,” Chesney said. “His poise, his understanding of the offense, his communication. It's not about him, is the thing that I'm most impressed about. It's about everybody else when he’s out there on the field. He does such a good job of communicating, getting everybody on the same page, doing it with urgency, and then just relentlessly pursuing it.”
“There’s nobody that spends more time in the meeting room right now than him,” he added. “There's nobody that spends more time on film than him. There's nobody that spends more time on trying to become the best leader he can for this team than him. So, good start.”
The Bruins will look to show their fans just how serious they are heading into the 2026 season. Iamaleava could be in store for a major bounce-back season with a new system in place and some high-impact talent coming in via the transfer portal.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.