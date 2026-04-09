UCLA's Chesney Applauds Nico Iamaleava’s Effort

Amidst all of the changes for UCLA football this offseason, Nico Iamaleava’s presence remains a constant.

Iamaleava is now entering his second season with the program after transferring from Tennessee. Last season, Iamaleava’s numbers and production took quite a fall, throwing for 1,928 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions in a sluggish UCLA offense. Iamaleava was also the team’s leading rusher with 505 rushing yards.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

However, there’s hope that things can turn around this season. The Bruins fired former head coach DeShaun Foster after a brutal start to the season, one that finished with a 3-9 record, and his replacement is Bob Chesney, who, in 2025, led the James Madison Dukes to a 12-win season that included a trip to the College Football Playoff.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA’s Additions

Iamaleava will have some help this time around as well. Chesney has brought in several key transfers to help out the offense this offseason, with the most notable being running back Wayne Knight, who is following Chesney from JMU to UCLA .

With Chesney now at the wheel, there’s hope that the Bruins can get back to their winning ways, and with Iamaleava remaining under center, the Bruins will have some much-needed continuity at the most important position on the field.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

After seeing Iamaleava work since the start of spring practice, head coach Bob Chesney spoke very highly of his quarterback’s work ethic and how he has looked so far throughout the spring.

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) escapes the grasp of Washington Huskies defensive end Devin Hyde (52) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Chesney’s Thoughts

”I think he’s been really great,” Chesney said. “His poise, his understanding of the offense, his communication. It's not about him, is the thing that I'm most impressed about. It's about everybody else when he’s out there on the field. He does such a good job of communicating, getting everybody on the same page, doing it with urgency, and then just relentlessly pursuing it.”

“There’s nobody that spends more time in the meeting room right now than him,” he added. “There's nobody that spends more time on film than him. There's nobody that spends more time on trying to become the best leader he can for this team than him. So, good start.”

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images