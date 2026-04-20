The Holes UCLA Has Yet To Fill This Offseason
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UCLA has already had a strong offseason, but there are still a few areas the Bruins likely wish they had addressed.
Even though the transfer portal closes on April 21, that does not mean UCLA can no longer add players. The deadline only prevents new entrants, which still gives the Bruins flexibility to evaluate and fill remaining needs. As we will see, these holes could be the difference in how high UCLA's ceiling really is.
A Big Time Center
One of the biggest concerns is the center position. UCLA added Sergej Macura and Filip Jovic through the portal, along with Joe Philon on the recruiting trail — all frontcourt players, but not true centers. This was the biggest void the Bruins entered this offseason, one they have yet to fill.
At center, UCLA brought in Javonte Floyd, a three-star recruit, but he is still developing. Xavier Booker, at 6-foot-10, is expected to take on that role if UCLA does not land a more traditional big man. With time still remaining, the Bruins could make a push for a true center.
That said, UCLA may be able to manage without one. Booker showed clear improvement late last season, and Macura and Jovic should provide the physicality and rebounding presence that the team lacked. Mick Cronin seems content with running a smaller lineup, which could be why this hole has yet to be filled.
One More Star
Another noticeable gap is star power. While UCLA has landed multiple four-star transfers, it has yet to secure a true five-star addition to headline the class. The Bruins remain in the mix for John Blackwell, which could quickly change that narrative. A player of his caliber is exactly what UCLA is looking for.
Adding a star would give UCLA the “it factor” it currently lacks. As it stands, Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr. are the two established players capable of elevating the team. However, one more high-level addition could be the difference between a Round of 32 exit and a deeper tournament run.
If UCLA does add another star, it will likely come at guard or center. The forward room is already crowded, and adding another player there would create difficult rotation decisions. Targeting either position would better balance the roster.
The bottom line is that UCLA has done well in this transfer cycle, but the roster is not fully complete. With room for a couple more additions, the Bruins still have an opportunity to turn a strong offseason into a truly elite one.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.