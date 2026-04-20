The Holes UCLA Has Yet To Fill This Offseason

UCLA has already had a strong offseason, but there are still a few areas the Bruins likely wish they had addressed.

Even though the transfer portal closes on April 21, that does not mean UCLA can no longer add players. The deadline only prevents new entrants, which still gives the Bruins flexibility to evaluate and fill remaining needs. As we will see, these holes could be the difference in how high UCLA's ceiling really is.

A Big Time Center

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

One of the biggest concerns is the center position. UCLA added Sergej Macura and Filip Jovic through the portal, along with Joe Philon on the recruiting trail — all frontcourt players, but not true centers. This was the biggest void the Bruins entered this offseason, one they have yet to fill.

At center, UCLA brought in Javonte Floyd, a three-star recruit, but he is still developing. Xavier Booker , at 6-foot-10, is expected to take on that role if UCLA does not land a more traditional big man. With time still remaining, the Bruins could make a push for a true center.

Auburn forward Filip Jovic (38) shoots against Tennessee center Felix Okpara (34) during their Day 2 2026 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, March 12, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That said, UCLA may be able to manage without one. Booker showed clear improvement late last season, and Macura and Jovic should provide the physicality and rebounding presence that the team lacked. Mick Cronin seems content with running a smaller lineup, which could be why this hole has yet to be filled.

One More Star

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Another noticeable gap is star power. While UCLA has landed multiple four-star transfers, it has yet to secure a true five-star addition to headline the class. The Bruins remain in the mix for John Blackwell , which could quickly change that narrative. A player of his caliber is exactly what UCLA is looking for.

Adding a star would give UCLA the “it factor” it currently lacks. As it stands, Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr. are the two established players capable of elevating the team. However, one more high-level addition could be the difference between a Round of 32 exit and a deeper tournament run.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) drives to the basket against High Point Panthers guard Chase Johnston (99) during the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

If UCLA does add another star, it will likely come at guard or center. The forward room is already crowded, and adding another player there would create difficult rotation decisions. Targeting either position would better balance the roster.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has done well in this transfer cycle, but the roster is not fully complete. With room for a couple more additions, the Bruins still have an opportunity to turn a strong offseason into a truly elite one.