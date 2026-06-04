How UCLA Basketball Can Surpass Projected Tournament Seeding

UCLA men's basketball is entering this basketball year with lower expectations than last year.

Last season, UCLA entered the season ranked 12th in the preseason poll and among the top teams in the Big Ten. However, they would not live up to those expectations, finishing the season with a 24-12 record and a 13-7 mark in the Big Ten.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UCLA made big moves last offseason by bringing in Donovan Dent, who was one of the top players in the transfer portal. However, he did not live up to the expectations placed on him, as he struggled to find his three-point shot, going from 20 points on 50% from the field and 40% from three to 13 points on 40% from the field and 25% from three.

This offseason, Mick Cronin didn't bring in a top player from the transfer portal, but he did add depth pieces who complement star guard Trent Perry.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With the moves Mick Cronin has made this offseason, UCLA isn't projected to be one of the top teams in college basketball, and in Rivals' way-too-early Bracketology, they aren't projected to be a 1-5 seed.

Rivals Bracketology

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During the offseason, the NCAA added more teams to March Madness, increasing the tournament field from 68 to 76. While the field is bigger than last year, UCLA seemingly won't have to worry about being on the bubble as the Bruins are projected to be an 8-seed in the West Region.

In the West Region, UCLA plays the 9-seed Texas A&M and would be in the same region as the projected 1-seed Duke and 2-seed Michigan State.

How UCLA Can Become a Higher Seed

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures to his team against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

UCLA comes into this season with much lower expectations than last year, as they aren't projected to be in the preseason top 25 poll. That said, having lower expectations could benefit Mick Cronin and UCLA.

Trent Perry came into his own last year as a sophomore, going from three points as a freshman to 12 points as a sophomore. With both Tyler Bilodeau and Donavan Dent leaving, Perry will be looked at as the number one option. UCLA will also need Xavier Booker to step up in his senior season, as he is a very talented player who just hasn't been able to put it all together.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

UCLA also brought in Jaylen Petty from Texas Tech, who can be a great complement to Perry in the backcourt with his scoring and shooting. The Bruins also brought in players such as Azavier Robinson, Sergej Macura, and Filip Jovic to fill out the roster.

This is a more complete team than last season, as last year it didn't seem as though the pieces fit together well. If this team can play as a team, they can absolutely be a higher seed come March.