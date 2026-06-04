How UCLA Can Become a Top 25 Team Next Season

UCLA men's basketball heads into the upcoming season with tempered expectations compared to a year ago.

Last season, the Bruins checked in at No. 12 in the preseason poll and were positioned as one of the Big Ten's elite programs. However, they were unable to back it up, finishing 24-12 overall and 13-7 in conference play.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after being called for a technical against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

A major offseason splash had been the addition of Donovan Dent, one of the most coveted names in the transfer portal. But Dent never found his footing in Westwood; his scoring dropped from 20 points per game to 13, his field-goal percentage fell from 50% to 40%, and his three-point shooting cratered from 40% to just 25%.

This offseason, Mick Cronin took a different approach, forgoing a big-time portal pickup in favor of depth pieces designed to complement rising star guard Trent Perry.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming into this season, UCLA does not have the same hype as last year. Recently, Sports Illustrated released its way-too-early preseason top 25 teams, and UCLA was left out.

What UCLA Did This Offseason

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As I mentioned earlier, the Bruins didn't go the route of picking up a top player in the portal. Instead, going in favor of bringing in players who have a better fit and fill out the depth of the roster.

Mick Cronin brought in a great complementary player in Jaylen Petty, who was a reliable player coming off the bench for Texas Tech, and elevated his game once J.T. Toppin went down with a season-ending injury. Petty would finish his freshman season averaging 10 points per game on 40.7% from the field and 37.5% from three with four rebounds and two assists.

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures to his team against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Cronin also brought in players such as Azavier Robinson from Butler, Sergej Macura from Mississippi State, and Filip Jovic from Auburn. All three of these players were good role players who brought something valuable to the Bruins.

Robinson is a great shooter, averaging 43% from three, whereas both Jovic and Macura bring rebounding and inside scoring to the Bruins.

Can the Bruins Land in the Top 25?

Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin yells to his players during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

UCLA can absolutely play its way into the top 25, but it won't be easy, as many of the teams ahead of it have much more talent.

Trent Perry had a major jump last year as a sophomore, but he will now need to be the number one option, which he has not had to do yet for the Bruins. If Trent Perry can take another step forward and become the leading scorer for the Bruins, and the transfers take a step forward and become more reliable, whether they are in the starting lineup or coming off the bench, then the Bruins can absolutely be a top 25 team.