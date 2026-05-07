How UCLA Can Establish Dominance Early

UCLA is embarking on a brand new era, but starting on the right foot is half the battle.

Right now, there are many concerns surrounding how successful UCLA will be in 2026. Not only are they going through a complete roster overhaul with 60-plus additions, but Bob Chesney himself has no experience coaching in the Big Ten Conference beyond his College Football Playoff appearance last season.

Wayne Knight Is the Foundation

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes as Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) defends during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The first step for UCLA to succeed in Chesney’s inaugural season is to develop an offensive identity immediately. Right now, UCLA has two paths to allow this to happen, both of which will, without a doubt, be established early on. But there needs to be a firm foundation set from the start.

One of UCLA’s biggest additions this offseason was Wayne Knight. Last season with the James Madison Dukes, he rushed for 1,376 yards and was a key reason the Dukes reached the College Football Playoff . UCLA will have to rely on him to produce at a similar level.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

If the Bruins can start the season by establishing a dominant run game behind Knight, it would allow some of the inevitable roster-wide growing pains to settle without major drawbacks. Establishing a run game is fairly simple in theory, but the impact it can have on a season is insurmountable.

Nico Iamaleava Must Prove His Billing

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nico Iamaleava is the heartbeat of UCLA. There is no other way around it. Last season, he was tasked with carrying a UCLA team that dealt with inconsistent coaching and a poor supporting cast. That should change next season with what UCLA has been able to accomplish this offseason.

If the Bruins are going to be dominant next season, it will require a massive effort from Iamaleava. That means limiting mistakes and creating explosive plays with UCLA’s extremely talented wide receiver room. If that is accomplished, UCLA could become an imposing team very quickly.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wrapping back to the first section of this article, for this to happen, UCLA needs to establish its run game. Iamaleava did not have that luxury last season. Because of this, he never truly had an opportunity to fully showcase his arm talent. If the same situation repeats itself, a very similar result could follow.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA’s path to becoming successful in Chesney’s inaugural year starts with establishing a strong offensive identity. While this might seem easy at first glance, it is definitely something that takes time and is extremely sensitive to uncontrollable factors.