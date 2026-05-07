What UCLA Should Do To Bring Best Out of Offense

The Bruins will be one of the more interesting teams heading into the college football season next year, as they have the chance to be one of the best at their ceiling, but in the middle to lower end of the pack at their floor.

Their defense and offense both have added key pieces in the offseason to make UCLA a sleeping giant, and, more importantly, they have players returning from last year, such as starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Now that the season is already approaching, even if months away, it's time to look at how UCLA can bring the best out of their offense so that the Bruins can live up to their potential.

How UCLA Can Bring the Best out of the Offense: Rush, Then Rush Some More

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins have been bringing in a lot of rushing talent, and for good reason, because the passing game didn't work as well as it needed to carry the team. There needed to be a shift, no matter what.

There have been transfers such as Wayne Knight from JMU, where head coach Chesney coached last season, as well as players who have spent extended time with the team and are catching eyes in spring practice.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

However, just because the rushing attack has been working in practice and theory does not mean it will work once the regular season rolls around.

So, UCLA will need to put a heavy focus on rushing once they start playing real games and not force the receiving room or Nico Iamaleava to carry the load of the entire offense.

How UCLA Can Bring the Best out of the Offense: Don’t Make Nico Iamaleava Carry the Offense

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Iamaleava is one of the best players on the team, he showed last year that it is not realistic to place the entire hope of the offense on him, believing it will work.

He may be great, but he cannot throw every play of the game without having issues every now and then , just like one of his Big Ten quarterback comps, so he needs to have support around him and the freedom to run the ball himself.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

UCLA proved capable of that in its game against Penn State last year; it just needs to do it every game this year to improve its record this season. Nonetheless, the Bruins have some real potential heading into 2026.