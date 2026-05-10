How UCLA Can Improve Upon Last Year's Game Two

The Bruins are in good shape to improve upon their lackluster record from last year of 3-8 after how good their spring game went, and how the general morale of the team is trending up because of new head coach Bob Chesney and his staff.

These changes will hopefully be evident in UCLA's season opener this year, where they hope not to get blown out in the first game like they did last year.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) carries the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Some players like Nico Iamaleava will have the highest chances of rebounding in that game, but other players who returned to the Bruins, like Iamaleava, have even higher standards to live up to in game two because of how they played in last year's game two.

The Bruins Who Picked Things Up in Last Year's Game Two: Kwazi Gilmer

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) warms up prior to the game against the Washington Huskies at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While the Bruins had a mostly rough offense last year, stagnant in all but a few games, individual players were able to shine from week to week, and in game two, it was receiver Kwazi Gilmer's .

He had a total of eight receptions for 87 yards, with the scoring left to his teammates, which made the game much closer than many anticipated; the final score was 30-23 in UNLV's favor.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) celebrates after scoring on a 2-yard touchdown reception against Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gilmer is poised to be one of the better receivers with the Bruins this year, despite not being the highest on the depth chart, and if he can outdo himself in this year's game two, UCLA might be able to find itself 2-0 to start the season.

The Bruins Who Picked Things Up in Last Year’s Game Two: Isaiah Chisom

Isaiah Chisom (2) runs drills during Oklahoma State football practice in Stillwater, Okla., on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Isaiah Chisom is the first Bruin to perform the best on his side of the ball for multiple weeks in a row, and he will be a name to watch out for this year when the Bruins are defending as a potential star.

Against the Rebels, Chisom recorded six solo tackles and four assisted tackles, which was not as high as his total the week before , but was still a great performance nonetheless.

Nov 15, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back James Peoples (20) runs the ball as UCLA Bruins linebacker Isaiah Chisom (32) makes the tackle during the fourth quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Chisom, despite leaving the team, was an example of what the Bruins will need to be able to do every week, which is to show up with consistency as he did in the first two games of the season last year, and if they can, UCLA will be much more likely to have a successful, bowl-game-earning season.