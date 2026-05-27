How UCLA Can Unlock Ceiling Next Season

The Bruins need to rebound after last year's season, and every game has revealed something new about what the Bruins need to adjust and what they need to keep the same.

The beginning of the season provided a better way to kick things off, including finding momentum in weeks 4-6.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The midpoint of the season reminded us that every game will be important, even if the mountain seems impossible to climb or the task seems menial; nothing can slip through the cracks.

Finally, the end of the season will be just as important as the beginning, and it could be the deciding factor that sends the Bruins to a bowl game or the playoffs: these are the biggest takeaways from the season as a whole.

Nico Iamaleava Is Key to Success

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws the ball during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The biggest turning point the Bruins will have to face every game is their quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, as he can be the best player on the field in some weeks, such as week five last year , but can also struggle immensely.

What UCLA will need to figure out, and what Bob Chesney has already been working on, will be knowing when to let Iamaleava have full control of the offense and when to dial it back.

Michigan State's Wayne Matthews III, right, tackles UCLA's Nico Iamaleava during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There were some games last year where he should have been given much more control, such as the season closer, but there were also times when they needed to dial back his play when he was struggling.

Rushing Is the New Scheme

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes running back Wayne Knight (3) rushes during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

What the Bruins will need to focus on when Iamaleava is having off days, as well as when he is playing well, is the rushing game, which was largely out of the picture last year due to the diluted roster.

Whether it be Wayne Knight, who is drawing more attention every day for his play, or it be Iamaleava himself, like he did against Penn State, or it be somebody else coming from deep in the depth chart, UCLA can never stop rushing.

Defense Is Team, Not Solo

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney and women's basketball coach Cori Close lead players onto the field during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the solo-tackle portion of defense is incredibly important and cannot be forgotten under any circumstances, one area where the Bruins tended to succeed last year was when the defense found each other to assist on most plays.

So whenever they get onto the field, if the offense is struggling and they are given poor field position, or if they have great field position and a lot of space to work with, the Bruins need to work together and find each other as often as possible.