How Competition Heating Up for UCLA 5-Star Target

UCLA basketball recruiting news has been pretty quiet, unfortunately. The Bruins have yet to pick up any real steam from highly touted recruits, and one of their most promising fits is picking up some steam elsewhere.

One of Mick Cronin’s top targets is Jalen Davis, a 6’3” combo guard from Bremerton, Washington, and he recently took his visit to North Carolina, a potential major contender for the talented 5-star.

Bremerton’s Jalen Davis (10) reacts as the buzzer sounds and they win the state championship 45-43 over R.A. Long in Yakima on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Davis is a consensus top-20 player in the class, ranked 16th nationally as a 5-star according to the 247Sports Composite ranking. According to 247Sports, Davis has been linked to UCLA, UNC, Stanford, Gonzaga, and Iowa.

Visit Upcoming for UCLA

Davis has already visited Stanford and recently concluded his trip to Chapel Hill to visit North Carolina. You can imagine the Tar Heels rank highly in his recruitment so far and will no doubt make a strong push to land him next season.

Bremerton’s Jalen Davis goes up for a shot against R.A. Long in Yakima on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UCLA has a great chance to make an impression, however. Davis is still slated to visit Westwood on Oct. 16, and a successful visit could potentially sway him in favor of the Bruins. Davis is also set to visit Gonzaga on Nov. 7.

How Davis Can Help UCLA

Davis profiles as a skilled scoring guard with an all-around skill set as a scorer. He will enter his college career with a good amount of untapped potential , and many of the concerns seem mostly physical rather than skill-based.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The futures of guards Trent Perry and Jaylen Petty are unclear right now, but in the event that both are gone following the 2026-27 season, Davis would likely immediately be thrust into a starting role. Azavier Robinson is also likely someone that Mick Cronin has wanted to develop.

I believe that Davis’ recruitment will come down to three schools: UCLA, UNC, and Gonzaga. Being from the West Coast, both UCLA and Gonzaga are close to home, but if that doesn’t end up being a priority, North Carolina could be the answer.

Bremerton’s Jalen Davis (10) goes up for a basket at the buzzer as the Knights advance to the 2A state championship game with their 55-54 win over Columbia River in overtime at the Yakima Sun Dome on Friday, March 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

UCLA will have a huge opportunity to make a great impression following his trip to North Carolina and before he heads to Gonzaga. Mick Cronin and Co. will need to throw a lot of resources towards Davis, as he is one of the highest recruits with any interest in UCLA. Without a commitment, or at least a promising outlook, from a recruit soon could make the future even more foggy.