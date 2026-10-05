How Competition Heating Up for UCLA 5-Star Target
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UCLA basketball recruiting news has been pretty quiet, unfortunately. The Bruins have yet to pick up any real steam from highly touted recruits, and one of their most promising fits is picking up some steam elsewhere.
One of Mick Cronin’s top targets is Jalen Davis, a 6’3” combo guard from Bremerton, Washington, and he recently took his visit to North Carolina, a potential major contender for the talented 5-star.
Davis is a consensus top-20 player in the class, ranked 16th nationally as a 5-star according to the 247Sports Composite ranking. According to 247Sports, Davis has been linked to UCLA, UNC, Stanford, Gonzaga, and Iowa.
Visit Upcoming for UCLA
Davis has already visited Stanford and recently concluded his trip to Chapel Hill to visit North Carolina. You can imagine the Tar Heels rank highly in his recruitment so far and will no doubt make a strong push to land him next season.
UCLA has a great chance to make an impression, however. Davis is still slated to visit Westwood on Oct. 16, and a successful visit could potentially sway him in favor of the Bruins. Davis is also set to visit Gonzaga on Nov. 7.
How Davis Can Help UCLA
Davis profiles as a skilled scoring guard with an all-around skill set as a scorer. He will enter his college career with a good amount of untapped potential, and many of the concerns seem mostly physical rather than skill-based.
The futures of guards Trent Perry and Jaylen Petty are unclear right now, but in the event that both are gone following the 2026-27 season, Davis would likely immediately be thrust into a starting role. Azavier Robinson is also likely someone that Mick Cronin has wanted to develop.
I believe that Davis’ recruitment will come down to three schools: UCLA, UNC, and Gonzaga. Being from the West Coast, both UCLA and Gonzaga are close to home, but if that doesn’t end up being a priority, North Carolina could be the answer.
UCLA will have a huge opportunity to make a great impression following his trip to North Carolina and before he heads to Gonzaga. Mick Cronin and Co. will need to throw a lot of resources towards Davis, as he is one of the highest recruits with any interest in UCLA. Without a commitment, or at least a promising outlook, from a recruit soon could make the future even more foggy.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.