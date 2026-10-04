What UCLA Basketball Needs From Jaylen Petty This Season

One of UCLA’s most intriguing newcomers, Jaylen Petty, arrives in Westwood in an interesting position. The Bruins did a good job of surrounding Petty with complementary talent, so it will be interesting to see what Mick Cronin delegates as Petty’s assignments in-game.

Petty’s Strengths

Some believe that we’ll see Jaylen Petty in a point guard role, but I think that will be reserved for returning guard Trent Perry.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) drives against Akron Zips guard Sharron Young (3) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the season approaches and we learn more about the Bruins' practices, Petty seems increasingly likely to be primarily used as a true shooting guard and UCLA’s primary outside shooter. CBS College Basketball insider Jon Rothstein also noted Petty’s shooting prowess during a visit to practice.

“Jaylen Petty might wind up as the best shooter to play at UCLA during the Mick Cronin era. Guy drilled shot after shot today in practice. Was excellent last season as a freshman at Texas Tech,” Rothstein wrote on X.

Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) dribbles the ball during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Petty was great at Texas Tech, but he still played a somewhat limited role. Christian Anderson outshone him for most of the year, but Petty still had his fair share of games where he was put under the spotlight.

He didn’t shy away from the big moments either. Petty played fearlessly and confidently all season, and while he was a great shooter at Texas Tech, he also showed he could create his own shots and attack downhill.

What Petty’s Role Will Be

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) shoots over Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite playing a role at Texas Tech behind Christian Anderson, Petty couldn’t be kept off the court. As a true freshman, he averaged over 30 minutes per game, a number that should rise in his first season with the Bruins.

In his first season under Mick Cronin, I think we could see Petty play in a role similar to what we saw last season at Texas Tech, but with more responsibility. The way the starting five is shaping up, Petty would complement the rest of the roster if he can become an elite shooter, especially from deep.

Mar 3, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) in the second half of the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he isn’t a prolific defender, you would have to imagine that an offseason under Mick Cronin would elevate his game on the defensive side of the ball. The Bruins likely won’t rely on Petty to be the defensive playmaker, but it wouldn’t hurt to have another elite defender in the backcourt.

Trent Perry will likely be the main distributor and a healthy scorer, but it seems as if the Bruins will rely on Petty to give them an offensive punch. You can expect Petty’s 9.9 points-per-game average last season to increase.