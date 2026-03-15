How Each UCLA Starter Graded In Semifinal Loss to Purdue

UCLA fell to Purdue 73–66 in a game that might have turned out differently under better circumstances.

The Bruins entered the matchup without their leading scorer, Tyler Bilodeau . To make matters worse, Donovan Dent suffered an injury just 10 minutes into the game. Because of that, Dent will not be featured in these player grades. Here is how the remaining UCLA starters performed.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Trent Perry played a solid game and finished just one assist shy of a double-double. However, his 15 points were slightly concerning, given that UCLA needed him to step up even more offensively. His ability to create scoring opportunities for teammates helped keep UCLA competitive throughout the game.

For that reason, Perry earns a B+. At this point in the season, expectations for him have grown significantly, which is the main reason he does not receive a higher grade. As mentioned earlier, there were opportunities for him to have an even bigger impact as a scorer.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) goes to the basket on Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Like Perry, Skyy Clark also had an opportunity to carry UCLA in this matchup. He finished with 10 points on inefficient shooting in a game where the Bruins needed a stronger offensive performance. Injuries happen to every team, but in a next-man-up situation, Clark needed to deliver more production.

What saved Clark’s performance were his four steals, which helped UCLA generate extra possessions. For that reason, he earns a B. His defensive energy allowed UCLA to stay competitive in what could have easily turned into a blowout. Still, Clark will need to improve offensively moving forward.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Gicarri Harris (24) defends UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Eric Dailey Jr . also delivered a solid performance. His double-double, including 10 rebounds, was exactly what UCLA needed in the absence of Bilodeau. The Bruins have struggled to find consistent rebounding from their frontcourt, making Dailey’s effort especially valuable.

Considering the circumstances, Dailey earns a B+. An A was certainly within reach, but like Perry and Clark, he could have provided more scoring. His 10 points were helpful, but when Dailey gets hot, he can be a true game-changer.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Xavier Booker struggled defensively but provided some offensive production. He shot 50% from the field and 50% from three-point range, giving UCLA a needed scoring boost. His scoring was essential in keeping UCLA competitive in this matchup.

Because of that, Booker earns a C. While the scoring was encouraging, UCLA needs far more rebounding from that position. The Bruins have several capable scorers, but reliable rebounders remain much harder to find. For these reason Booker only earns a C.