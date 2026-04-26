3 Worst Case Scenarios That Could Derail UCLA's Season

Right now UCLA looks like a team that could potentially make a deep push next season, but there are a few scenarios that could ultimately derail that.

The Bruins are coming in with a fairly stacked roster. Not only were they able to add depth, but they also addressed many of the issues that hurt them last season. Even without elite star power, this team looks solid on paper and has the pieces to compete at a high level.

Growing Pains & Regression

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) strips the ball from Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

A scenario that affects all teams — not just UCLA — is regression. That can come from players struggling to adjust to a new system or simply taking a step back year over year. With six new additions, UCLA is especially vulnerable to that possibility, and if multiple players fail to develop as expected, it could quickly become a problem.

Rebounding was by far UCLA’s biggest issue last season, and they attacked it by bringing in Sergej Macura and Filip Jovic. But if either player regresses or fails to meet expectations, that same issue could resurface and impact the entire rotation. Simply put, UCLA cannot afford growing pains in that area.

UCLA's Star Duo Does Not Improve

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and guard Trent Perry (0) react in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Another major concern is whether UCLA’s top players can meet expectations. Eric Dailey Jr. and Trent Perry are expected to take significant leaps next season, but if they do not, the offense could struggle in a big way.

It is important to remember that UCLA lost over 30 points per game with the departures of Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau. While the Bruins focused on fixing rebounding and defense, offense has not been addressed to the same degree, which means they are heavily relying on internal development to fill that gap.

UCLA's Rotation Makes Center Void Worse

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA;UCF Knights center John Bol (7) grabs a rebound againist UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Entering the offseason, it was clear that UCLA needed to address the center position, yet that still remains unresolved. While the roster now includes players with interior presence, there is still no proven, traditional center who can consistently anchor the paint.

If those players prove to be undersized or unable to compete with the size and physicality of Big Ten opponents, it could become a serious issue. That would not only expose a major weakness but also limit the impact of the improvements UCLA made elsewhere.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA is more fragile than it might appear. Between positional concerns and relying on key players to take the next step, there are clear risks heading into the 2026-27 season — and if things do not break the right way, the Bruins’ season could unravel quickly.