Minute-by-Minute Breakdown of UCLA's Win vs No. 9 Nebraska

First Half

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin with guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) and UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Bruins started strong, with Eric Dailey Jr., Donovan Dent, and Trent Perry each contributing solid early points. UCLA opened the game with a 7–2 lead and pushed it even further thanks to its effort on the glass. UCLA leads 14-5 with 14:42 left.

UCLA is not messing around in this game. A major catalyst for this performance has been Xavier Booker, who has gone 2-for-2 from three-point range. The Bruins simply cannot be slowed down, as the team is shooting 69% from the field. Nebraska, on the other hand, is shooting just 33%. 22-11 UCLA with 10:35 left.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Xavier Booker (1) tangles up with Illinois forward Ben Humrichous (3) under the basket during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

UCLA is playing excellently on both sides of the ball, something that has not been the norm. Again, Xavier Booker has been playing great with eight points so far. However, UCLA needs to be more disiplined or the Nebraska free-throw attempts will add up. 27-18 UCLA with 7:40 left.

The Bruins are starting to let this game slip after a Jamarques Lawrence three and Rienk Mast free throws. UCLA still hasn’t gotten Tyler Bilodeau involved, which is hurting its offense. Nebraska even earned a four-shot possession as UCLA’s discipline began to waver. UCLA leads 29–22 with 4:40 left.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) reacts to scoring against Illinois during the second half while UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) (left) and Illinois center Tomislav Ivisic (13) (right) look on at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

UCLA went on a quick 8–0 run following a Trent Perry three-pointer, giving the Bruins a very comfortable cushion heading into halftime. It’s clear that UCLA is by far one of the best teams at home. If they can keep this up, the Bruins should cruise to a win. 37-22 UCLA with 2:33 left.

Score: 37-24 UCLA

Second Half

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks with guard Trent Perry (0) and guard Brandon Williams (5) in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Nebraska has now missed its last nine shots, which has allowed UCLA to continue to build on its lead. However, UCLA has been unable to convert at a high rate. What has been apparent is that Perry is the only player looking for defensive rebounds. 39-24 UCLA with 17:42 left.

The momentum is clearly on UCLA's side following a very impactful Eric Dailey Jr. fast break dunk. Both Perry and Dailey Jr. have really stepped up in this game. As it stands now both players combine for 26 points. 50-34 UCLA with 12:57 left.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) lets out a yell after scoring while Illinois Fighting Illini guard Kylan Boswell (4) (left) and Illinois Fighting Illini forward Jake Davis (15) (right) look on in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Brandon Williams has been a bright spot in this game. He’s done most of his work in the paint, and it’s paid off in a big way. In just nine minutes, he has six points on a perfect 2-of-2 from the field. Even with his impact, though, UCLA still isn’t creating much separation. 54-40 UCLA with 9:46 left.

The game is starting to tighten up significantly, however Trent Perry would hit a massive shot to push the lead back out to 12. Perry now has 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field. Following Perry's shot, Tyler Bilodeau would hit a huge three to cap off a five point possession. 62-45 UCLA with 6:13 left.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) runs back on defense after scoring a three-point basket during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

UCLA might have this game under wraps following a quick Eric Freeny put-back to push the lead to 17. This has been an all-around effort from UCLA's lineup, something they will need to continue following this matchup. UCLA's defense has now held the Huskers to a 40% shooting night. 68-51 UCLA with 3:35 left.

It has been all UCLA to end this half. Skyy Clark would hit a three, followed by a Freeny steal. UCLA now has 11 offensive rebounds which has given UCLA a massive jolt offensively. UCLA needs to keep this up against USC.

Final Score: 72-52 UCLA

Michigan State's Jordan Scott, right, pressures UCLA's Donovan Dent on a shot during the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .