Minute-by-Minute Breakdown of UCLA's Win vs No. 9 Nebraska
First Half
The Bruins started strong, with Eric Dailey Jr., Donovan Dent, and Trent Perry each contributing solid early points. UCLA opened the game with a 7–2 lead and pushed it even further thanks to its effort on the glass. UCLA leads 14-5 with 14:42 left.
UCLA is not messing around in this game. A major catalyst for this performance has been Xavier Booker, who has gone 2-for-2 from three-point range. The Bruins simply cannot be slowed down, as the team is shooting 69% from the field. Nebraska, on the other hand, is shooting just 33%. 22-11 UCLA with 10:35 left.
UCLA is playing excellently on both sides of the ball, something that has not been the norm. Again, Xavier Booker has been playing great with eight points so far. However, UCLA needs to be more disiplined or the Nebraska free-throw attempts will add up. 27-18 UCLA with 7:40 left.
The Bruins are starting to let this game slip after a Jamarques Lawrence three and Rienk Mast free throws. UCLA still hasn’t gotten Tyler Bilodeau involved, which is hurting its offense. Nebraska even earned a four-shot possession as UCLA’s discipline began to waver. UCLA leads 29–22 with 4:40 left.
UCLA went on a quick 8–0 run following a Trent Perry three-pointer, giving the Bruins a very comfortable cushion heading into halftime. It’s clear that UCLA is by far one of the best teams at home. If they can keep this up, the Bruins should cruise to a win. 37-22 UCLA with 2:33 left.
Score: 37-24 UCLA
Second Half
Nebraska has now missed its last nine shots, which has allowed UCLA to continue to build on its lead. However, UCLA has been unable to convert at a high rate. What has been apparent is that Perry is the only player looking for defensive rebounds. 39-24 UCLA with 17:42 left.
The momentum is clearly on UCLA's side following a very impactful Eric Dailey Jr. fast break dunk. Both Perry and Dailey Jr. have really stepped up in this game. As it stands now both players combine for 26 points. 50-34 UCLA with 12:57 left.
Brandon Williams has been a bright spot in this game. He’s done most of his work in the paint, and it’s paid off in a big way. In just nine minutes, he has six points on a perfect 2-of-2 from the field. Even with his impact, though, UCLA still isn’t creating much separation. 54-40 UCLA with 9:46 left.
The game is starting to tighten up significantly, however Trent Perry would hit a massive shot to push the lead back out to 12. Perry now has 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field. Following Perry's shot, Tyler Bilodeau would hit a huge three to cap off a five point possession. 62-45 UCLA with 6:13 left.
UCLA might have this game under wraps following a quick Eric Freeny put-back to push the lead to 17. This has been an all-around effort from UCLA's lineup, something they will need to continue following this matchup. UCLA's defense has now held the Huskers to a 40% shooting night. 68-51 UCLA with 3:35 left.
It has been all UCLA to end this half. Skyy Clark would hit a three, followed by a Freeny steal. UCLA now has 11 offensive rebounds which has given UCLA a massive jolt offensively. UCLA needs to keep this up against USC.
Final Score: 72-52 UCLA
