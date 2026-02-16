How Every UCLA Starter Graded vs Indiana

The Bruins were able to beat Indiana 92 to 48. Which came off the back of a few very impressive UCLA performances. Moving forward, this needs to be the standard the Bruins hold themselves to, as they had seven players with double-digit points. Here is how UCLA’s starters graded.

Charlisse Leger-Walker had a solid game, all things considered. She scored 12 points on 5 of 9 shooting and made a pair of threes on just three attempts. It would be nice to see her facilitate more of an impact, but this game simply did not call for it.

For these reasons, she earns a B. Nothing really stuck out from this performance, and as we'll see, this was not the best performance from UCLA this game. She's a proven court leader, and when she's on, she is on. Not bad, but not good.

Gianna Kneepkens didn't have the best game either. While 12 points is not the worst, it is not the best. Moving forward, it'd be nice to see her make a greater impact scoring-wise.. But like Leger-Walker, this game did not call for it.

She only earns a B-minus here because nothing really stood out. She is known for her scoring, and overall didn't do it that well. However, it was nice to see her get four rebounds in this one, something UCLA could always use more of.

Kiki Rice is starting to build a very solid resume. Her 17 points and nine rebounds just prove how impactful a player she is. It would have been nice to see her get a double-double in this one, but that might just be too much to ask. Still, as UCLA's leading scorer, she definitely earned a high grade.

For these reasons, she earns an A here. While it would have been easy to give her an A+, she has accumulated plenty of other performances that are much more deserving. She simply set the bar way too high for herself to consistently earn higher grades.

Gabriela Jaquez had a decent game here. Her 11 points might be a little concerning, considering she went 3-of-8. Moving forward, it would be nice to see her score much higher, given the volume she had. Her seven rebounds really save her here.

She earns a B here because again, her scoring really didn't make an impact. Moving forward, she needs to be scoring at least 15 points per game as UCLA's primary sharpshooter. She is integral to any postseason success for UCLA in the near future.

In the last three games, Lauren Betts has recorded 12.3 rebounds per game. Against Indiana, it was clear that she did not let up with 14 on the day. Lauren Betts has played phenomenally lately. If she can keep this up, UCLA is a sure favorite in the tournament.

Still, for this performance, she only earns an A. While her rebounding was phenomenal, her scoring could use some work. She shot 35.3% from the field in this one. If UCLA is going to take advantage of having a star center, she needs to start scoring the ball at a higher rate.

