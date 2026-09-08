UCLA Red Zone Report: What Can Be Cleaned Up
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UCLA’s offense put up a ton of points in Week One. Most Big Ten teams didn’t play against the level of competition the Bruins were met with in Week One, but UCLA seemed to be up to the challenge.
The Win Could Have Been Bigger
That said, there was potential for UCLA to add even more to their 21-point win. UCLA’s red zone offense was very successful for the most part, as they only made one trip inside the red zone that they left empty-handed.
At the tail end of the first half, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was sacked by Sammy Omosigho, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Amier Washington. This set the Bruins up on the opponent's side of the field, with a chance to drive the short field and extend the lead.
As UCLA entered the red zone, it seemed like the Bruins were about to take a 28-10 lead and ultimately head into the locker room for halftime with the game completely in hand. Instead, Nico Iamaleava threw a short pass to the right side of the field that was picked off, swinging the momentum back to Cal’s sideline.
From there, Cal marched down the field on a 38-second, five-play, 87-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown to cut heavily into the Bruins' deficit, 21-17. UCLA would limit the damage by stealing a field goal just before halftime, but the touchdown and momentum Cal stole felt large.
Moving Forward for the Bruins
While it didn’t change the final result, those are the kinds of drives UCLA has to capitalize on moving forward. Cal was only able to score seven points in the second half, and other teams on UCLA’s schedule won’t be as forgiving of a mistake like that.
A chance to send a team to the locker room with an 18-point lead and the momentum can be a killer in most games, and UCLA can’t afford to let those opportunities slip away.
Cal is a respectable opponent, but the Bruins may not have a chance to build an 18-point lead before halftime in many of their games this season, especially when conference play begins.
However, it’s hard to be upset when the reality is that UCLA played very well inside the red zone against Cal. The Bruins' only field goal of the game came as time expired in the second quarter, and all other drives that made it to the red zone ended in the end zone.
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Kade Nix is the UCLA Beat Writer On SI and a member of the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA). He specializes in college basketball coverage, with a statistical, analytics-driven approach to reporting, providing readers with in-depth analysis of recruiting, roster construction, player development, and the evolving college sports landscape.