UCLA Red Zone Report: What Can Be Cleaned Up

UCLA’s offense put up a ton of points in Week One. Most Big Ten teams didn’t play against the level of competition the Bruins were met with in Week One, but UCLA seemed to be up to the challenge.

The Win Could Have Been Bigger

That said, there was potential for UCLA to add even more to their 21-point win. UCLA’s red zone offense was very successful for the most part, as they only made one trip inside the red zone that they left empty-handed.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney yells during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the tail end of the first half, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele was sacked by Sammy Omosigho, forcing a fumble that was recovered by Amier Washington. This set the Bruins up on the opponent's side of the field, with a chance to drive the short field and extend the lead.

As UCLA entered the red zone, it seemed like the Bruins were about to take a 28-10 lead and ultimately head into the locker room for halftime with the game completely in hand. Instead, Nico Iamaleava threw a short pass to the right side of the field that was picked off, swinging the momentum back to Cal’s sideline.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) warms up before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From there, Cal marched down the field on a 38-second, five-play, 87-yard drive that resulted in a touchdown to cut heavily into the Bruins' deficit, 21-17. UCLA would limit the damage by stealing a field goal just before halftime, but the touchdown and momentum Cal stole felt large.

Moving Forward for the Bruins

While it didn’t change the final result, those are the kinds of drives UCLA has to capitalize on moving forward. Cal was only able to score seven points in the second half, and other teams on UCLA’s schedule won’t be as forgiving of a mistake like that.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) rushes for a touchdown against the California Golden Bears during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A chance to send a team to the locker room with an 18-point lead and the momentum can be a killer in most games, and UCLA can’t afford to let those opportunities slip away.

Cal is a respectable opponent, but the Bruins may not have a chance to build an 18-point lead before halftime in many of their games this season, especially when conference play begins.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney (center) talks to UCLA Bruins linebacker Jalen Woods (left) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, it’s hard to be upset when the reality is that UCLA played very well inside the red zone against Cal. The Bruins' only field goal of the game came as time expired in the second quarter, and all other drives that made it to the red zone ended in the end zone.