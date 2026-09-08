UCLA Snap Count Analysis: How One Bruin Stole the Moment

After a full offseason wondering who would take the field for the Bruins, many of our questions have finally been answered.

In UCLA’s Week One win over Cal, there were many players who made the most of the snaps they were given, and a few players who received less time on the field than we would have initially thought.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney stands on the field before the game against the California Golden Bears' at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the beginning of the game, safety Tao Johnson went down with an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the game, and it propelled safety Ta’Shawn James to receive more time than he initially expected.

James came into the game against Cal and played 71 snaps on the night, per Punt & Rally, and made the most of every snap he had on the field. He recorded two interceptions against one of the best quarterbacks in college football and completely turned the tide, slamming the door on Cal’s chances of winning that game.

James also recorded eight total tackles and three solo tackles in addition to the pair of interceptions.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Ta'shawn James (27) celebrates with defensive backs Rodrick Pleasant (2) and Malik Hartford (12) and linebacker Donavyn Pellot (0) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Praise From Coach Chesney

In Monday’s press conference , head coach Bob Chesney praised James for being ready to jump in at a moment's notice:

“When you look at what happens out there, and Ta’Shawn comes into this game, that probably didn't expect to play the snaps he did. You have to be engaged. You have to be ready. Those mental reps have to be real,” Chesney said.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney (center) talks to UCLA Bruins linebacker Jalen Woods (left) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I said to you guys, I think last week at some point, that light's going to shine on somebody. We don't know who it's going to be, and they're either going to be revealed for the work they've done up to this point, or they're going to be exposed for the work they did not do. And obviously that's one prime example of a guy that, you know, that light shined on him at that moment, and he was ready for the moment.”

How This Will Impact His Role Moving Forward

Moving forward, it will be hard to leave James off the field if he’s going to continue to make plays. Though Tao Johnson is the starting safety, his role could be reduced as he continues to deal with the injury he suffered in Saturday’s game. That would also allow James to continue to see an increase in snaps, thus allowing him more opportunity to make a case for himself in the starting lineup.

Sep 5, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Ian Strong (9) fails to catch a pass resulting in an interception by UCLA Bruins defensive back Ta'shawn James (27) during the fourth quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will be fun to watch James continue working this season, and interesting to see what kind of role he carves out for the remainder of the year.