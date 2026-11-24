The success of the 2026 Bruins is fueled, if not entirely attributed, to transfers.

Coach Bob Chesney brought in several of his stars from James Madison — plus several other impact talents. But while Chesney added loads of talent, he did not keep every notable contributor from UCLA's previous era. Some of those former Bruins left for other opportunities. A few of them could have been quite valuable.

Sep 26, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (1) runs with the ball as Delaware Blue Hens defensive back AJ Graham (27) attempts a tackle during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receivers

The 2026 Bruins have a balanced receiving attack, led by Semaj Morgan (562 yards) and Aidan Mizell (537 yards). UCLA might not have a true No. 1 receiver, though. Fifteen Big Ten teams have a leading receiver with more yards than Morgan. Two transfer exits could have been a real boost to this receiving corps:

WR Kwazi Gilmer (Nebraska): 53 catches, 676 yards and eight touchdowns

WR Rico Flores Jr. (Virginia): 12 catches, 158 yards and one touchdown

Gilmer, an LA native, transferred to Nebraska and ended up becoming its top receiver. He starred in wins against Ohio State, Maryland, and Michigan State. Flores was supposed to be the Cavaliers' No. 1 receiver this year, but his season was ruined by two separate injuries. He only started one game and made four brief appearances.

Nov 7, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Oklahoma Sooners tight end Rocky Beers (81) attempts to catch a pass while Florida Gators star defensive back Kanye Clark (20) defends during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Backs

UCLA's cornerbacks and safeties have been stout. Scooter Jackson, Ta'Shawn James, and Derrick Barksdale have been one of the top defensive back trios in the conference. The Bruins have some some talent, but those departures didn't end up being all that costly.

CB Andre Jordan Jr. (Auburn): 21 tackles, 2 INT, 3 PDEF

S Kanye Clark (Florida): 33 tackles (2.5 TFL)

Jordan has appeared in 10 games for the Tigers. He has been a very productive rotational player. Clark has basically been a starter as a nickel — he officially has six starts, but he plays starter snaps.

Michigan State’s Marvis Parrish, right, runs the ball as Nebraska’s Anthony Jones Jr. makes the tackle during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Defensive Linemen

From a rotational perspective, UCLA's defense is more than fine up front. However, it could always benefit from increased depth. Three players went on to start for other Big Ten teams.

DL Siale Taupaki (Penn State): 19 tackles (2 TFL)

DL Keanu Williams (Penn State): 19 tackles, 1 PBU

EDGE Anthony Jones (Nebraska): 19 tackles, 2 PBU

After five years as a rotational player with the Bruins, Taupaki headed to Penn State for his final collegiate season. He has started all 11 games for the Nittany Lions, and so has Williams. Jones started all seven games for the Cornhuskers before suffering an injury Oct. 17 at Oregon. All three have performed well — although the Bruins have been more than fine without them.

Nov 14, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Isaiah Chisom (2) hits Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Tommy Castellanos (4) as he fumbles during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebackers

Sammy Omosigho and Trent Hendrick might be the most talented linebacking duo in all of college football. At the minimum, they are among the very best. Behind them, though, UCLA is in need of depth. The Bruins could have had some with duo players who went on to start for other Power Four teams, if they were willing to come in as reserves.

LB Isaiah Chisom (Oklahoma State): 66 tackles (4 TFL), 0.5 sacks, 2 FF

LB Benjamin Perry (Louisville): 54 tackles (5 TFL), 2.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 INT

Chisom has started every game for the rising Cowboys, mostly functioning as a run-stuffing backer. Perry has done the same for his Cardinals — although he has also been used effectively in zone coverage.

Oct 31, 2026; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders punter Will Karoll (49) prepares to hold for an extra point against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half at Galaxy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bonus: Punter

UCLA rolled with Curtis Gerrand at punter. He has punted 44 times for 1,913 yards (43.5 per punt). The margin is minimal, but the Bruins might have been better off by sticking with their incumbent.

Will Karoll (Texas Tech): 44 punts for 1,964 yards (44.6 per punt)

Karoll was Honorable Mention All Big-Ten for the Bruins last year. He’s gotten even better, consistently flipping the field at a career-best yards-per-punt for Texas Tech.