How Key Transfer Exits Could Have Helped UCLA Football in 2026
The success of the 2026 Bruins is fueled, if not entirely attributed, to transfers.
Coach Bob Chesney brought in several of his stars from James Madison — plus several other impact talents. But while Chesney added loads of talent, he did not keep every notable contributor from UCLA's previous era. Some of those former Bruins left for other opportunities. A few of them could have been quite valuable.
Wide Receivers
The 2026 Bruins have a balanced receiving attack, led by Semaj Morgan (562 yards) and Aidan Mizell (537 yards). UCLA might not have a true No. 1 receiver, though. Fifteen Big Ten teams have a leading receiver with more yards than Morgan. Two transfer exits could have been a real boost to this receiving corps:
- WR Kwazi Gilmer (Nebraska): 53 catches, 676 yards and eight touchdowns
- WR Rico Flores Jr. (Virginia): 12 catches, 158 yards and one touchdown
Gilmer, an LA native, transferred to Nebraska and ended up becoming its top receiver. He starred in wins against Ohio State, Maryland, and Michigan State. Flores was supposed to be the Cavaliers' No. 1 receiver this year, but his season was ruined by two separate injuries. He only started one game and made four brief appearances.
Defensive Backs
UCLA's cornerbacks and safeties have been stout. Scooter Jackson, Ta'Shawn James, and Derrick Barksdale have been one of the top defensive back trios in the conference. The Bruins have some some talent, but those departures didn't end up being all that costly.
- CB Andre Jordan Jr. (Auburn): 21 tackles, 2 INT, 3 PDEF
- S Kanye Clark (Florida): 33 tackles (2.5 TFL)
Jordan has appeared in 10 games for the Tigers. He has been a very productive rotational player. Clark has basically been a starter as a nickel — he officially has six starts, but he plays starter snaps.
Defensive Linemen
From a rotational perspective, UCLA's defense is more than fine up front. However, it could always benefit from increased depth. Three players went on to start for other Big Ten teams.
- DL Siale Taupaki (Penn State): 19 tackles (2 TFL)
- DL Keanu Williams (Penn State): 19 tackles, 1 PBU
- EDGE Anthony Jones (Nebraska): 19 tackles, 2 PBU
After five years as a rotational player with the Bruins, Taupaki headed to Penn State for his final collegiate season. He has started all 11 games for the Nittany Lions, and so has Williams. Jones started all seven games for the Cornhuskers before suffering an injury Oct. 17 at Oregon. All three have performed well — although the Bruins have been more than fine without them.
Linebackers
Sammy Omosigho and Trent Hendrick might be the most talented linebacking duo in all of college football. At the minimum, they are among the very best. Behind them, though, UCLA is in need of depth. The Bruins could have had some with duo players who went on to start for other Power Four teams, if they were willing to come in as reserves.
- LB Isaiah Chisom (Oklahoma State): 66 tackles (4 TFL), 0.5 sacks, 2 FF
- LB Benjamin Perry (Louisville): 54 tackles (5 TFL), 2.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 INT
Chisom has started every game for the rising Cowboys, mostly functioning as a run-stuffing backer. Perry has done the same for his Cardinals — although he has also been used effectively in zone coverage.
Bonus: Punter
UCLA rolled with Curtis Gerrand at punter. He has punted 44 times for 1,913 yards (43.5 per punt). The margin is minimal, but the Bruins might have been better off by sticking with their incumbent.
- Will Karoll (Texas Tech): 44 punts for 1,964 yards (44.6 per punt)
Karoll was Honorable Mention All Big-Ten for the Bruins last year. He’s gotten even better, consistently flipping the field at a career-best yards-per-punt for Texas Tech.
Xander Tilock is a contributor for UCLA On SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilock