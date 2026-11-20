In the penultimate game of the 2026 regular season, No. 4 UCLA heads up to Michigan. The Bruins, authors of a magical season, occupy the envy of Wolverines fans who envisioned that type of season for their Michigan team.

However, the Wolverines have found little success. They are 5-5 and sit way back in 15th place in the Big Ten. A once-intimidating matchup could quickly become a breezy one. That doesn't mean the Bruins can overlook their hosts ahead of Rivalry Week. Here are three things they must do:

Nov 14, 2026; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr (14) hands the ball to running back Bryson Kuzdzal (24) during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Take a Committee Approach Defensively

Michigan is averaging a putrid 18.3 points per game. That mark is the worst in the Big Ten, and 131st overall among FBS teams. The Bruin Bullies are probably not going to be challenged, even on the road. Therefore, it is imperative that key defenders are given extra breaks. Why not let some underclassmen get playing time on this veteran-heavy unit? It would be good as an early audition, plus some rest for the starters.

UCLA's bye was all the way back in the first week of October. As has been said by several players, no one is ever truly at 100% after months of playing an extremely physical game. Extra rest is a rarity. It is extremely valuable and practical given the Wolverines' prolonged struggles on offense.

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) runs the ball against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Juice Clarke (6) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Run the Ball. Run It a Lot

It would be easy to look at the 341 yards and four touchdowns thrown by Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola last week, but it's an overreaction to think a pass-first approach is the key to beating a solid Michigan defense. Instead, playing the possession game is a better strategy.

In most of the Wolverines' losses, they lost the time-of-possession battle and were also outrushed. UCLA should win comfortably if it can live through the ground game and go on prolonged scoring drives. Wayne Knight and Anthony Woods should play leading roles, especially because Michigan is allowing just 173 passing yards per game (second-fewest in the Big Ten).

Force the Wolverines To Pass

Whether it's Bryce Underwood or Tommy Carr under center, it hasn't been smooth sailing for Michigan. The Wolverines haven't scored more than 28 points in a game since Sept. 19 against UTEP. A big reason for the lethargic performance is that Michigan quarterbacks are averaging just 163.6 passing yards per game, the fewest of any Big Ten team. UCLA must stuff the box, blitz, and do whatever it can to force the Wolverines into must-pass situations.

Scooter Jackson, Derrick Barksdale, Ta'Shawn James and company form the Big Ten's third-best scoring defense (and third-best passing defense). They do not need to get fancy in Ann Arbor. The goal should be to make things difficult for the opposing quarterback. That's really all that needs to be done to beat this uncharacteristically uninspiring Michigan squad.