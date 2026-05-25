How NCAA’s New International Guidance Affects UCLA

The NCAA recently issued new guidance on the eligibility of former overseas professionals, which could affect some of UCLA’s own talents.

Recently, the NCAA announced that any student-athletes who “entered an agreement with, competed on or received compensation from a team that participates in a league with minimum compensation that exceeds actual and necessary expenses,” are ineligible for collegiate sports.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) celebrates after cutting down a piece of the net after defeating the Connecticut Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

This could have a severe impact on the recruitment of many teams across college basketball in today’s landscape, as various players who have signed professional contracts in the NBA or in the G-League have attempted to get their way back into college athletics, some of whom, such as James Nnaji and Charles Bediako, have been successful.

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New NCAA Guidance

However, while not fully clear as of yet, the guidance could also apply to those who have signed contracts to play professionally overseas, such as in the EuroLeague, ACB, or Australian NBL. This has become commonplace in recent years, with many Division I schools signing overseas pros to make an immediate impact on their teams.

Mar 12, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Steven Pearl talks with forward Filip Jovic (38) against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

If this rule applies to that, it could make hundreds of players across the country suddenly ineligible, and it could have an adverse effect on the Bruins as well. This offseason, Mick Cronin has brought in two transfers in particular who spent time overseas: Filip Jovic , who transferred from Auburn, and Sergej Macura, who is transferring from Mississippi State.

In fact, both players were previously teammates with KK Mega Basket in Serbia in the Adriatic Basketball Association (ABA) during the 2024-25 season before making the transition to the NCAA. Macura also spent time playing professionally in Spain and Slovenia.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Cronin’s Thoughts

“Filip and Sergej will help us in the frontcourt, as we are looking for guys who will rebound the ball. They are familiar with each other from their time playing on the same European team, Mega Superbet in Serbia. Both players had their introduction to the college game in the SEC last season, and I'm very confident they can continue to improve with us,” Cronin said in a statement after their signings were made official earlier this month.

As of now, they are set to join the Bruins next season, but that could be in jeopardy in light of the NCAA's new guidance. UCLA will hold its breath and hope that two of its most esteemed portal pick-ups can still suit up for it next season.