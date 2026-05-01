How UCLA Should Utilize Last Two Roster Spots

UCLA has brought in six new players this offseason, leaving only two roster spots to fill.

In today’s episode, we’re going over which position groups UCLA needs to prioritize to round out this roster. The Bruins have already missed out on major transfers like Tounde Yessoufou and John Blackwell, and there are still some real holes that need to be addressed before next season.

Watch Today's Episode Below

Offensive Wing?

Right now, UCLA’s roster looks solid, but it’s still missing that one player who can really push them over the edge. The problem is that the portal is starting to thin out, so UCLA will have to be aggressive if they want to finish this offseason strong.

Some names that could help fix that include Milan Momcilovic, Allen Graves and Jordan Burks. All three bring real offensive upside, and they play the forward position — which, even with depth, is where UCLA still needs more scoring.

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Bruins might have bodies in the frontcourt, but they still don’t have someone who can replicate what Tyler Bilodeau did last season. That scoring void is still there, and it’s putting more pressure on the rest of the roster to step up. This fragility is something UCLA cannot ignore for much longer.

UCLA Still Needs a Center

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Then there’s the center position, which is becoming a bigger issue the longer this goes on. UCLA needs a true anchor in the paint. Right now, it’s Xavier Booker holding that role, and as we’ve seen, they can’t rely on him alone to handle it.

There are still a couple of options left, like Austin Maurer from Seattle and Devin Williams from Florida Atlantic. Neither is perfect, but at this stage, they might be the best options available. This is a very troubling position for UCLA to be in this late in portal season.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Even if UCLA doesn’t land a center, they do have some players who can hold it down for now. But that doesn’t change the fact that this was supposed to be a priority position, and not addressing it is a real concern.

The bottom line is UCLA only has two roster spots left, and those two decisions will make or break next season. If they don’t get this right, their ceiling is going to be capped — and that’s not where this team wants to be. The coming days and weeks will be critical for next season's outlook.