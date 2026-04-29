3 More Key Transfers UCLA Should Contact

UCLA has already done well in the transfer portal after bringing in four new players.

However, the Bruins are still lacking that splash transfer who can elevate the team to the next level. Right now, UCLA has two open roster spots that will most likely be filled through the portal. After missing out on several high-profile targets, the Bruins could be even more aggressive moving forward.

Jordan Burks | 4-Star

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Jordan Burks (99) reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The first player to keep an eye on is Jordan Burks, a 6-foot-9 power forward from UCF. In the first round of the NCAA Tournament against UCLA, he dropped 22 points while shooting 54.5% from three. UCLA saw firsthand what he is capable of.

This move would make sense. While he is not on the same level as someone like Tounde Yessoufou , who UCLA recently lost to the NBA Draft, Burks brings physicality, defensive upside , and real offensive ability. He is the type of player who would raise the floor of this transfer class.

Milan Momcilovic | 5-Star

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Another name is Milan Momcilovic, one of the top players in the portal. He is ranked near the top nationally and is widely considered one of the best forwards available. Last season at Iowa State, he averaged 16.9 points and shot 50.6% from the field.

Adding Momcilovic would completely change UCLA’s outlook. Not only would he solve the talent gap, but he could immediately become the focal point of the offense. While Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr. are strong pieces, their inconsistency makes a player like Momcilovic even more valuable.

Dennis Parker Jr | 4-Star

Feb 26, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Dennis Parker Jr. (11) looks on prior to the start of the second half against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Another option worth exploring is Dennis Parker Jr. Last season with Radford, he averaged 18.3 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 48.4% from the field, along with 1.4 steals per game — a number that would have ranked near the top at UCLA.

Even though Parker Jr. is coming from the Big South, his skill set is intriguing. His rebounding and defensive instincts should translate, and he could give UCLA a physical edge that they have been trying to build all offseason.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA still needs a couple more pieces to truly cap off what has been an okay transfer class. With two spots remaining, the Bruins should prioritize a frontcourt anchor, but adding another versatile and athletic forward would not hurt either.