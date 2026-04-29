UCLA Back to Drawing Board After Yessoufou Decision

After a few weeks of speculation, Tounde Yessoufou will be entering the NBA Draft instead of remaining in the transfer portal.

This is a major loss for UCLA, as the Bruins were linked to Yessoufou from the start and were viewed as an early favorite. Considering UCLA’s current portal class, they desperately needed a player of his caliber to elevate the roster. Now, it is back to the drawing board.

UCLA's Transfer Class So Far

Mar 12, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) brings the ball up court around Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

UCLA’s transfer class has been solid, bringing in two 4-stars in Jaylen Petty and Filip Jovic, along with two 3-stars in Azavier Robinson and Sergej Macura. However, the Bruins have not landed that bona fide star who can immediately elevate the team and change the national perception.

Because of that, UCLA will now have to rely heavily on the development of Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr. to become the team’s primary stars. With the departures of Donovan Dent and Tyler Bilodeau — who combined for over 30 points per game — that is a significant burden, and one that may be unrealistic to fully replace through internal growth alone.

What's Next?

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When looking at what UCLA needs to do next, the situation becomes more concerning. The transfer cycle is late, and many top players are already committed, while others are exploring the NBA Draft. That leaves UCLA with fewer high-impact options than earlier in the offseason.

With two roster spots still open, the Bruins need to be precise. A true center remains the biggest need, and adding a physical, offense-oriented wing would also help address the scoring gap left behind. UCLA needs to finish this offseason strong, and getting either player would be huge.

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) strips the ball from Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Looking at the current roster, the guard position is already filling out, meaning UCLA likely will not prioritize another backcourt addition. The forward group also has depth, which further emphasizes that the center should be the main focus moving forward.

Even so, if the offseason ended today, UCLA would still be in a decent position. The Bruins addressed key weaknesses from last season, particularly rebounding and defense, which gives them some flexibility in targeting offensive help with their remaining spots.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA missed out on a major prospect in Yessoufou. While that hurts, it does not completely derail their offseason. The Bruins still have a clear path forward — but with limited time and options, they need to execute quickly to fully solidify the roster.