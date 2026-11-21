It's been a jam-packed stretch for the UCLA Bruins, who will play their third game in seven days on Sunday when they host Delaware.

Through the opening four games of the season, the Bruins had coasted by mid-major programs and defeated Arizona in the season opener. Wednesday night was a wake-up call for UCLA, as California State Fullerton nearly pulled off an unforeseen upset. The Bruins needed late-game heroics from Trent Perry to escape with a win.

While it was a discouraging outing, the Bruins remain undefeated heading into a favorable matchup against Delaware. With that in mind, here's how to watch and listen to UCLA's upcoming game on Sunday.

How To Watch, Listen to UCLA Basketball vs. Delaware

Date: Nov. 22

Time: 4:00 p.m. PT

Location: Pauley Pavillion (Los Angeles, CA)

TV: Big Ten Network

Listen: KABC-AM 790

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Based on what transpired on Wednesday night, the Bruins' sense of urgency needs to be elevated after the close call earlier this week. You have to give California State Fullerton credit for UCLA's struggles. However, the Bruins also shot themselves in the foot multiple times, especially on offense.

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Nikola Kusturica (17) drives to the basket against Cal St. Fullerton Titans guard Christian Williams (7) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UCLA being forced to run its half-court offense more often than accustomed to over the last several games contributed to the team's struggles in that area. In the previous two games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Long Beach State, the Bruins forced 49 turnovers. That led to 78 points, with the majority of them coming in transition.

California State Fullerton prevented that from transpiring. Obviously, taking care of the ball will lead to that, but the Titans' offensive success was the focal point in this development. UCLA's success has been predicated on turning defense into quick offense, but when it had to rely on the half-court offense, the struggles were magnified. It was a small sample size, but the Bruins' organized offense was anything but that.

Regarding individual players, Jaylen Petty is the player to watch in this game. The Texas Tech transfer has been one of the most impactful portal acquisitions this offseason. However, Petty struggled mightily against California State Fullerton, shooting 1-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-7 from three-point range. His outing shouldn't spur panic, and it's not the end-all, be-all, but to rebuild his confidence, Petty needs to have a worthwhile performance against Delaware on Sunday.