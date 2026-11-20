The UCLA Bruins were fortunate to escape with a 75-71 win over CSU Fullerton on Wednesday night.

CSU Fullerton was the better team throughout the contest and arguably more deserving of winning. The Titans executed the perfect game plan against the Bruins, who were marginally exposed in multiple areas, despite the victory. This was a wake-up call for UCLA, forcing head coach Mick Cronin to assess several components that left much to be desired. Here are things the Bruins must address moving forward.

Half-Court Offense

In the previous two games, UCLA forced 49 turnovers, which led to 78 points. While the Bruins were still formidable in that department, converting 15 points off 13 turnovers, the Titans didn't play into UCLA's hands. More often than not, the Bruins were inbounding the ball from their own baseline and had to run their offense against a set defense.

It was clear that UCLA hadn't been accustomed to playing at a slow tempo after running circles around its opponents in recent games. This isn't to say that the Bruins are incapable of a cohesive half-court offense, as Nikola Kusturica, Trent Perry, and Jaylen Petty can generate looks for themselves and others. That said, Cronin's team struggled mightily to play cohesive, free-flowing basketball when it couldn't run out in transition.

Hopefully, this is a one-off situation, as the Bruins can't afford these lapses to occur in conference play against elevated competition.

Shooting Efficiency

Heading into this contest, UCLA had been one of the most efficient teams offensively in the country. It was uncharacteristically inept on that end of the floor, shooting 27-of-73 from the field, including 4-of-28 from three-point range.

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaylen Petty (4) shoots the ball against Cal St. Fullerton Titans guard Christian Williams (7) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Petty was especially lackluster, as he shot 1-of-10 from the field, including 1-of-7 from three-point range. Fatigue may have played a role in the Bruins' underwhelming shooting performance, as they played two nights prior against Long Beach State. Regardless, that's not an excuse to struggle that much against a mid-major program. UCLA might have gotten away with it on Wednesday, but they won't be as fortunate if this transpires against Big Ten opposition.

Defending Floor-Stretching Teams

These non-conference games, especially against lower-level competition, are supposed to prepare the Bruins for teams with similar strengths. CSU Fullerton is a fast-paced, floor-spacing team that thrives on freeing up space in the middle of the floor by having all five players on the perimeter. More and more teams are shifting to this approach, and UCLA will come across this more often than not this season, and against better opposition.

UCLA was sound in its defensive rotation, and it still controlled the boards, but its aggressiveness was used against it. CSU Fullerton's electrifying backcourt had the Bruins chasing to close out perimeter shots throughout the game, a major factor in this nearly materializing into one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history. It may have been a fluke, but teams around the country may incorporate a more spread-out offense against UCLA.