The UCLA Bruins have jumped out to a 7-1 start, but their schedule has left much to be desired.

In terms of opposition, the Bruins' resume doesn't measure up to other blue-blood programs. This past week, UCLA had an opportunity to improve at the Rady Children's Invitational, which included Texas, St. Mary's, Georgetown, and UCLA.

The Bruins opened up the four-team tournament with an 85-70 loss against St. Mary's. UCLA followed that up with an uninspiring 75-63 win over Georgetown. With those results in mind, here are serious questions about the Bruins moving forward.

Is Three-Point Shooting UCLA's Kryptonite?

Nov 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the second half against the Saint Mary's Gaels at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Karl Anderson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perimeter shooting has been a consistent issue since the nail-biting win over California State Fullerton. Across the two aforementioned games this past week, the Bruins shot 12-of-41 from beyond the arc.

Through seven games, UCLA is shooting 34.4% from three-point range, ranking 139th in the country. You don't want to see a team become overly reliant on this facet of the game, but the Bruins need to be at least competent if they want to compete for a national championship.

Although we're focusing on shots from beyond the arc, UCLA's jump shooting has been lackluster. That's why we were concerned about how the Bruins' offense performed during that five-game stretch against mid-major opposition, and that the offensive production was inflated by points scored in transition.

When the Bruins aren't able to force an avalanche of turnovers, their lowly perimeter shooting has been exposed. When the tempo slows down, so does UCLA's offense. The half-court sets must improve before conference play begins in early January.

How Viable is UCLA in the Big Ten?

Speaking of conference play, let's transition right to that. The Big Ten has quickly emerged as the second-best conference in college basketball, with six teams currently ranked inside the top 25. UCLA is clearly a formidable team, but this conference features multiple national-contending programs, including Illinois and Michigan State.

At the moment, the Bruins feel entrenched as the third-best team in the conference, behind those two. However, the gap between those two programs and UCLA could steadily grow in the coming weeks. The Bruins' upcoming contests against Oregon and Gonzaga will reveal a lot about their potential.

Is There a Go-To Option on This Roster?

Nov 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Nikola Kusturica (17) drives to the basket against Cal St. Fullerton Titans guard Tiernan Stynes (42) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I would argue that head coach Mick Cronin has one of the deepest, most well-rounded rosters in the country. And Nikola Kusturica is a 17-year-old phenom, a potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2028 NBA Draft class. The Serbian guard-forward has shown elite flashes, but his youth has come to the forefront over the last several games.

You could make a compelling argument that Kusturica has already established himself as a consistent go-to scoring option for the Bruins. However, there have been ebbs and flows over the last few games, and that's expected with a player who isn't even 18 years old yet. By the time conference play arrives, Kusturica may develop into a solidified superstar, but the performances against legitimate opposition must be at a consistently high level.

Until then, UCLA may rely on a balanced attack to compete in marquee matchups. There's certainly nothing wrong with that, but Cronin needs a player or two to be that consistent component every game. That's not present right now.