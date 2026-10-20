What To Watch From UCLA’s Projected Starters Against Cal Baptist

As the Bruins head towards their first live action of the season against Cal Baptist on Wednesday, we have a pretty good idea of what the starting lineup will look like.

That said, here’s exactly what to keep an eye on for each of the five starters for the Bruins.

Xavier Booker - Rebounding

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) attempts to get a rebound against the UConn Huskies in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The main question for Xavier Booker throughout the offseason has been his ability to be an elite rebounder. He profiles as a reliable shot-blocker and rim protector, but we haven’t seen his rebounding production live up to his potential .

At 6’11”, Booker has the size and length to be a reliable rebounder for this team, a role he’ll need to fill as the team’s starting center. Booker will need to position himself well to bring down boards, and his physicality will be tested all season long. He looked much better at the back end of last season, and there’s hope he can start this season at that same level.

Eric Dailey Jr. - Versatility

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eric Dailey Jr. is one of the players on this team I have the most confidence in heading into the season. Dailey has the tools to be a breakout player in college basketball. In the exhibition against Cal Baptist, I would love to see Dailey’s versatility shine and how fluid he can play. We know he can shoot from a multitude of ranges, and it will be interesting to see if that comes into play, even though UCLA’s backcourt should have that department covered.

Jaylen Petty - Three-Point Shooting

Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty is going to be a very important offensive piece for this team, and I’d love to see that in action early. Petty was a great three-point shooter last season for the Red Raiders, and he’ll look to improve upon his freshman season with the Bruins.

Mar 22, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Labaron Philon (0) dribbles the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylen Petty (11) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cronin has made it clear that he brought in Petty to be an offensive punch, and finding him deep while giving him a green light is the best way for him to impact the scoreboard.

Nikola Kusturica - Defense

Nikola Kusturica will be an all-around star for this team, but I’m specifically interested in his defensive capabilities. He profiles as a fantastic defender, and his length could create real problems for opponents.

Trent Perry - Facilitation

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trent Perry will be a huge asset for this team in multiple areas that dictate the ceiling for this team. He’ll need to be a reliable distributor as he steps into the role once held by Donovan Dent.

Perry has limited experience leading a team as a full-time point guard, but it’ll be up to him to facilitate this offense as he steps into a very crucial role this season.