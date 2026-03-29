How To Watch UCLA’s Showdown vs. Duke in Elite Eight

Here’s everything you need to know before UCLA tips off against 3-seed Duke.

UCLA will enter this game as an 11.5-point favorite, but do not let this number fool you, as both teams are coming in with serious momentum. With the stakes being a trip to the Final Four , we can expect some crazy things to happen throughout this game. Here is everything you need to know.

How To Watch

Mar 27, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close during a Sweet Sixteen game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Venue: Golden 1 Center

Location: Sacramento, Calif.

Mar 26, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women’s 2026 NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Time: 12:00 PM (PT)

TV: ABC

Number To Know

Mar 8, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) reacts after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Entering this game, UCLA is averaging 85.3 points per game. This is largely in part due to its 51% shooting from the field. Lauren Betts leads UCLA in scoring with 17.1 points per game. Just two games ago, Betts scored a career-high 35 points, proving she is playing great basketball right now.

Defensively, the Bruins have been very good. They are giving up just 56.9 points per game, something UCLA has relied on more than it would like to admit. The key driver behind this number has been their impressive 42.5 rebounds per game. UCLA’s size makes it almost impossible for teams to out-rebound them.

Mar 23, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Gabriela Jaquez (11) looks to pass the ball in the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On the other side of the court, Duke has played well itself. The Blue Devils are averaging 74.5 points per game while shooting 44% from the field. Toby Fournier, Duke’s leading scorer, is averaging 17.5 points per game, and in the Sweet 16 against LSU, she scored 22 points.

Defensively, the Blue Devils have also been solid. They are giving up 59.4 points per game while averaging 40.9 rebounds. While UCLA has advantages over the two teams, the margin is relatively small, which could open the door to a surprising upset.

Keys To Victory

Mar 23, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) reacts after a three point basket by UCLA Bruins guard Lena Bilic (9) in the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The keys to a UCLA win are very simple: start fast and maintain consistency throughout the game. In the Sweet 16 matchup against Minnesota , UCLA led by only five points at halftime. Considering UCLA was a heavy favorite, that is not where the Bruins expected to be.

Duke is definitely better than Minnesota, which is a large reason why the Blue Devils are playing in the Elite Eight. Because of that, UCLA has to be sharper and start even stronger. If the Bruins fail to do so, they could quickly lose the lead, turning the game into a battle of catch-up.

Mar 27, 2026; Sacramento, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Charlisse Leger-Walker (5) drives against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Sacramento Regional 2 of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

If pushed into a corner, UCLA could become uncomfortable. There have not been many games this season in which the Bruins have trailed. The last time that happened was against Texas back in November, when UCLA lost. UCLA must play near-perfect basketball.

The bottom line is that UCLA is the better team on paper. However, that cannot be the mentality going into this game. Every possession must be valued. If that does not happen, Duke could definitely turn some heads.