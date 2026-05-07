UCLA Adds 3-Star Edge Rusher to Elite Recruiting Class

UCLA’s recruiting trail is not slowing down anytime soon, as the Bruins have just earned another commitment from a highly touted prospect.

Godschoice Eboigbodin is the newest UCLA commit. He is ranked No. 502 nationally, 41st at his position, and 39th in California per 247Sports. This is another big-time addition for UCLA and just more proof that the Bruins are officially entering a new era of football .

Who Is Godschoice Eboigbodin?

3⭐️ DL Godschoice Eboigbodin has committed to UCLA pic.twitter.com/oQLtIF4FQB — Barstool UCLA (@StoolWestwood) May 6, 2026

In Eboigbodin’s junior season at JSerra Catholic High School, he recorded 31 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass breakup, and one forced fumble. With one more season left in high school, there is definitely room for major growth.

When reviewing Eboigbodin’s tape, it is clear that he is very effective at rushing the passer. His ability to create consistent pressure that leads to errant throws and interceptions makes him a player many teams did not want to miss out on. Eboigbodin is simply dominant even if the stats don't reflect that.

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

But what stands out most on his tape is his athleticism. Even though he is a bigger player, his ability to make quick cuts and finesse moves is what makes him unique. That athleticism and quickness can be attributed to his time playing basketball in high school.

Additional Notes

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When evaluating any new UCLA prospect, it is important to consider the offers on the table. Some notable schools included Arizona State, Nebraska, Utah, and UNLV. Considering Eboigbodin is from California, the fact that UCLA continues to beat out programs predominantly on the West Coast says a lot.

Eboigbodin is also the second edge rusher UCLA has landed in what has already become a historic 2027 recruiting class. James Moffat , a 3-star recruit from the last portal class, shares a lot of similarities with what Eboigbodin brings to the table. This could become a very dangerous duo in the future.

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; A general overall view of the UCLA Bruins logo in the end zone at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Eboigbodin’s basketball career has also been impressive. During his junior season, he recorded an 18-point, 14-rebound performance against the Servite Friars. That only further proves how athletic he is and why his skill set should translate very well to UCLA in the coming years.

The bottom line is that UCLA has had an amazing offseason thus far. Even though the Bruins have not moved up the recruiting leaderboard recently, it is important to remember they still sit at No. 4 nationally. There is still a lot of time left until Signing Day, so more commitments could be on the way.