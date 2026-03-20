How to Watch UCLA vs. UCF's First Round Showdown
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Here is everything you need to know before UCLA tips off against UCF.
The Bruins will be facing off against the UCF Knights at 4:25 p.m. Pacific time. The first-round matchup could go either way, as both teams' margin of victory are very thin. UCLA is projected to be only a 5.5-point favorite against a team of very similar stature.
How to Watch
First Round NCAA Tournament
No. 10 UCF (+5.5) vs. No. 7 UCLA (-5.5)
When: 4:25 p.m. PST
Where: Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia
TV: TBS
Streaming: HBO Max, NCAA March Madness Live, Sling TV
This game is very make-or-break for UCLA. A first-round exit could send shockwaves through the program's future and beyond. With so much riding on one game, the Bruins really need to figure out how to get things going, most importantly with the players suiting up for the blue and gold.
Most Impactful Bruins
Donovan Dent is definitely a name to watch. This season, he is averaging 13.5 points per game, 2.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists while shooting 42% from the field. His impact cannot be overlooked if you are UCF.
However, it should be mentioned that Dent missed most of the Purdue matchup in the Big Ten semifinal. He left the game just 10 minutes in following a calf strain. Even though he was ruled out, many speculate that he could have played. Dent is listed as probable versus UCF.
Eric Dailey Jr. is another player who could make or break this game for the Bruins. As UCLA's leading rebounder and coming off a 10-plus rebound game against Purdue in the semifinal, Dailey has really grown comfortable with his role.
If Dailey can rebound at a high rate, there is not much that UCF can do to slow down UCLA. One of UCLA's biggest issues this season has been its lack of rebounding, something Dailey could help fix with a big performance against UCF.
Another player the Knights need to watch is Trent Perry. Starting the season on the bench, Perry has become one of UCLA's most impactful players. This season, he is averaging 12.7 points per game, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 44.6% from the field and 41.2% from the 3-point line.
Perry's ability to spread out the defense makes him an elite piece for UCLA. His ability to beat teams inside and beyond the arc makes him an underrated piece that not many people talk about when considering UCLA as a contender. Perry could be a key factor in a UCLA victory.
Overall, this game could go either way for the Bruins. However, it is important to keep in mind that UCLA has won four of its last five games. That momentum heading into March Madness gives UCLA hope that it can make a deep push.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.