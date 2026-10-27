Who Should Close Games for UCLA? Toughest Decision Facing Mick Cronin

There hasn't been much discussion of which five players will start for UCLA basketball in 2026-2027. It's pretty easy to tell which five will begin the season for the Bruins, based on what we assumed to be the starting lineup during this offseason, which was all but confirmed in the exhibition last week against Cal Baptist. The same can likely be said for the five that will be on the court when the game is on the line.

The Bruins have a great combination of experienced veterans, talented transfers, and young freshmen ready to make an impact. This gives Mick Cronin plenty of options to impact the game in different ways, but it also creates a difficult question: which player gives UCLA the best chance to win when the game is on the line and the pressure is highest?

Kusturica's All-Around Impact

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though it may initially seem like a tough question, the answer may be very simple. Nikola Kusturica is arguably the most talented player on the floor, with the versatility to impact the game anywhere on the floor, and therefore should leave UCLA fans the most confident when the game is on his shoulders.

The freshman offers a rare combination of athleticism, size, and versatility that will allow him to make an impact on both ends of the floor, just about anywhere on the court. The freshman faces a ton of expectations entering his first season at UCLA, and it will be very, very difficult for Cronin to keep him off the floor when games are on the line.

A Potential Closing-Lineup Difference Maker

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the pressure builds in late-game situations and the defense gets increasingly aggressive, having a player with Kusturica's length and versatility gives Cronin additional options to find success on both ends of the court. Kusturica's length and size will allow UCLA to get big-time stops on defense, as well as crucial rebounds later in the game. Of course, he hasn't proven to be clutch in late-game situations, as this is his first season in college basketball.

Kusturica will have a chance to earn the role of UCLA's closer, but that responsibility will be dependent on his performance in late-game situations throughout the season. Cronin has several options on this roster, but Kusturica’s all-around skill set and immense talent he possesses give him a very good shot at quickly becoming the go-to Bruin in crunch time.