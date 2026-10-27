How To Watch UCLA vs. San Diego: Time, TV, Key Matchups

The Bruins are preparing for their second and final exhibition game of the season before their highly anticipated season opener against No. 5 Arizona on Nov. 2.

It will be the final time UCLA can get live practice against an opposing team, and it presents them with a fantastic opportunity to polish their game ahead of the Wildcats. Here’s everything fans will need to know to catch all the action.

How To Watch

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The No. 22 UCLA Bruins will tip off against San Diego at 7 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The exhibition game will take place in Pauley Pavilion, giving the Bruins home-court advantage in both of their exhibition matches this season.

For fans who don't want to miss any preseason action, they can tune in to the game via Big Ten Plus, the conference's subscription-based streaming service. The broadcast coverage for the matchup will be handled by Jonah Malkin on the play-by-play, joined by Gio Camera as the color analyst.

How To Listen

For fans who would rather listen in on the action, the broadcast will be available via the UCLA Audio Network on KABC-AM 790, with UCLA broadcaster Josh Lewin on the play-by-play coverage, joined by Tracy Murray as the color analyst for the matchup.

Dec 19, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; The UCLA Bruins logo at center court at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Matchups To Watch

San Diego doesn't present the biggest threat, and UCLA should be able to cruise by relatively easily in the preseason matchup. The main matchup to watch will come in the frontcourt, as Eric Dailey Jr. will likely be matched up against one of the Toreros' best players, Jevon Hill.

Hill is a graduate transfer coming from Central Missouri (DII), where he averaged 14.6 points per game last year. Dailey Jr., however, is coming off a 25-point performance in UCLA's last exhibition, and there will be many eyes looking to see if he can replicate that type of performance Tuesday night.

Dailey Jr. drained seven out of nine attempts from behind the arc last week against California Baptist, and while it may be unfair to expect that same level of production, it will be interesting to see how effective he will continue to be from deep.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While a win won’t get added to UCLA’s record just yet, it’s still important that UCLA is able to use this exhibition as the final preparation for the season. It’s a season that comes with high expectations for Mick Cronin’s squad , and mistakes are without consequences for one more night.