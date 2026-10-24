UCLA's Mick Cronin Has High Praise for One Impressive Newcomer

Head coach Mick Cronin could not have been more complimentary to some of his newcomers following UCLA’s exhibition win over Cal Baptist last Wednesday night.

One player in particular, freshman Joe Philon, commonly referred to by his nickname “JoJo," impressed Cronin so much that he brought him up in his postgame press conference unprompted before going on a tangent of high praise.

Mick Cronin’s Thoughts

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin reacts to a play against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“JoJo Philon’s a steal of the recruiting class. Complete steal,” Cronin said.

“Great job by my coaching staff. JoJo's from Tampa. It's a long way away. You know, for them to identify him as the perfect fit for our program, make us long. We wanted to get longer on the wing and more athletic that help our rebounding.”

Rebounding was a concern for this team heading into the season, and a player like Philon can certainly alleviate that. In the exhibition match against Cal Baptist , Philon had seven rebounds in 18 minutes and was one of five Bruins with seven or more boards.

Cronin continued, “People say, yeah, just get you a bigger center. No, you got to get big everywhere. That helps your rebounding. You know, like Illinois in our conference, they're the best rebounding team. They're big everywhere. So we got bigger on the wing and our guards rebound more. So that's going to be important for us.”

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crucial Impact on This Team

If Wednesday’s exhibition is any indication, Philon seemingly has secured a place in the lineup and will be a crucial piece of this team moving forward. For a team with many young, talented players on its roster, it looks like UCLA has room to grow and continue to get much better as the season goes on.

Philon’s impact could reach well beyond the rebounding battle . Philon’s versatility and length on the wing make him an interesting prospect who should be able to contribute in multiple ways. Defensively, he could be something very special, and it certainly helps to play under a coach like Mick Cronin. Philon had two steals in the matchup, along with 13 points, highlighting his ability to contribute in multiple avenues.

Cronin’s unsolicited praise suggests the coaching staff has big plans for Philon this year. If the freshman can continue to make an impact on the glass, among other areas, he could emerge as one of the more intriguing newcomers to watch on this UCLA team. One exhibition in early October isn’t enough to buy all the stock, but it's a good sign that Philon has the potential to be something special at UCLA.