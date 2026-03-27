How to Watch UCLA's Sweet-16 Showdown vs Minnesota
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Here is all the information you need to know before UCLA takes on the No. 4-seeded Golden Gophers in the Sweet 16.
UCLA is entering this game as a clear favorite, as sportsbooks are giving the Bruins an 18.5-point advantage over Minnesota. ESPN also gives UCLA an 87.6% chance of winning. That projection makes sense, as earlier this season UCLA defeated Minnesota 76-58.
How to Watch
Venue: Golden 1 Center
Location: Sacramento, Calif.
Tip-off Time: 4:30 p.m. PT
TV: ESPN
Numbers You Need to Know
In the first matchup, UCLA won by 18 behind a career-high performance from Kiki Rice, who scored 25 points. Lauren Betts also recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. UCLA will need a similar performance against the Gophers.
The Bruins are averaging 85.5 points per game this season. They are doing this while shooting 51% from the field, which has been integral to UCLA’s offensive success. Betts leads UCLA in scoring with 17.1 points per game while shooting 57.3% from the field.
Defensively, UCLA has also been very strong. The Bruins are allowing just 56.9 points per game. Much of that success comes from their 42.6 rebounds per game and 8.5 steals per game. Betts also leads UCLA in rebounding with 8.7 per game.
On the other side of the court, Minnesota has also had a strong season. The Gophers earned the No. 4 seed for a reason and suffered only eight losses during the regular season. Offensively, Minnesota is averaging 74.6 points per game while shooting 45% from the field. Tori McKinney leads the Gophers in scoring with 12.9 points per game.
Defensively, the Gophers have also been impressive. At one point this season they were ranked No. 1 in the country in defensive scoring. Currently, Minnesota allows 58.1 points per game. Like UCLA, much of that success comes from rebounding, as the Gophers average 38.9 rebounds per game. Amaya Battle leads Minnesota in rebounding with 7.5 per game.
Keys to a Win
The key to a UCLA win is fairly simple. If the Bruins can jump out to a quick lead, they should be able to control the pace of the game. When UCLA plays from ahead, it has proven to be a very strong frontrunner, making it difficult for opponents to close the gap.
UCLA’s defense will also be crucial in keeping this game out of reach. As one of the better defensive teams in the country, combined with one of the most efficient offenses, the Bruins have the ability to send a strong message with a convincing win.
The bottom line is that UCLA has the talent to stretch the scoreboard in this matchup. However, as seen in the Oklahoma State game, teams often play their best basketball in March. That is something the Bruins must be prepared for, or this game could become much closer than expected.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.