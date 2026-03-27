How to Watch UCLA's Sweet-16 Showdown vs Minnesota

Here is all the information you need to know before UCLA takes on the No. 4-seeded Golden Gophers in the Sweet 16.

UCLA is entering this game as a clear favorite, as sportsbooks are giving the Bruins an 18.5-point advantage over Minnesota. ESPN also gives UCLA an 87.6% chance of winning. That projection makes sense, as earlier this season UCLA defeated Minnesota 76-58.

How to Watch

Mar 8, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) reacts after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Venue: Golden 1 Center



Location: Sacramento, Calif.



Tip-off Time: 4:30 p.m. PT



TV: ESPN

Numbers You Need to Know

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close points up the court Sunday, March 8, 2026, during the Big Ten Tournament Championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA Bruins defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 96-45, for back to back Big Ten championships. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the first matchup, UCLA won by 18 behind a career-high performance from Kiki Rice , who scored 25 points. Lauren Betts also recorded a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. UCLA will need a similar performance against the Gophers.

The Bruins are averaging 85.5 points per game this season. They are doing this while shooting 51% from the field, which has been integral to UCLA’s offensive success. Betts leads UCLA in scoring with 17.1 points per game while shooting 57.3% from the field.

Mar 23, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) waits at center court for the opening tip off at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Defensively, UCLA has also been very strong. The Bruins are allowing just 56.9 points per game. Much of that success comes from their 42.6 rebounds per game and 8.5 steals per game. Betts also leads UCLA in rebounding with 8.7 per game.

Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) scores past Minnesota Golden Gophers guard McKenna Johnson (7) during the fourth quarter at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

On the other side of the court, Minnesota has also had a strong season. The Gophers earned the No. 4 seed for a reason and suffered only eight losses during the regular season. Offensively, Minnesota is averaging 74.6 points per game while shooting 45% from the field. Tori McKinney leads the Gophers in scoring with 12.9 points per game.

Defensively, the Gophers have also been impressive. At one point this season they were ranked No. 1 in the country in defensive scoring. Currently, Minnesota allows 58.1 points per game. Like UCLA, much of that success comes from rebounding, as the Gophers average 38.9 rebounds per game. Amaya Battle leads Minnesota in rebounding with 7.5 per game.

Keys to a Win

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Gabriela Jaquez (11) is defended by California Baptist Lancers guard Lauren Olsen (13) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The key to a UCLA win is fairly simple. If the Bruins can jump out to a quick lead, they should be able to control the pace of the game. When UCLA plays from ahead, it has proven to be a very strong frontrunner, making it difficult for opponents to close the gap.

UCLA’s defense will also be crucial in keeping this game out of reach. As one of the better defensive teams in the country, combined with one of the most efficient offenses, the Bruins have the ability to send a strong message with a convincing win.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close watches the action Saturday, March 7, 2026, during a Big Ten women's basketball tournament semifinals game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images