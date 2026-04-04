Implications of UCLA's First National Championship Appearance

Following UCLA’s intense showdown with Texas, the Bruins are now headed to the National Championship game to face 1-seed South Carolina.

This marks UCLA’s first appearance in a national title game. Considering the Bruins’ starting five is made up primarily of seniors and graduate students, UCLA has clearly pushed all of its chips into the center of the table this season. However, when looking ahead to the future, things could become more challenging.

Implications

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close hugs UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) on Sunday, March 8, 2026, during the Big Ten Tournament Championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. UCLA Bruins defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 96-45, for back to back Big Ten championships. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Simply reaching the National Championship provides a major boost for any program. Competing on college basketball’s biggest stage puts UCLA in the national spotlight. That kind of exposure can help the Bruins not only in the transfer portal but also on the recruiting trail.

It is also possible that several players from this team could hear their names called in the WNBA Draft . If UCLA had multiple first-round selections, it would reflect the culture currently in place within the program and could become a powerful recruiting tool for future players considering Westwood.

UCLA forward Lauren Betts (51) spins to the hoop against Texas forward Justice Carlton (11) at Mortgage Matchup Center during a Final Four semifinal game in Phoenix on April 3, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season could represent UCLA’s best opportunity to win a national championship. By avoiding a potential matchup with UConn, which features Naismith Player of the Year Sarah Strong , the Bruins now face a South Carolina team that is still extremely talented but presents a slightly different challenge. UCLA will need to capitalize on this opportunity.

Future of Westwood

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) and forward Amanda Muse (33) react with teammates on the bench during the second half of a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Texas Longhorns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Looking beyond the championship game, the future roster is a major storyline. As mentioned earlier, UCLA is expected to lose several key scorers from this year’s team, leaving some uncertainty about what the program will look like moving forward. However, this tournament run has clearly strengthened the Bruins’ long-term outlook.

Sienna Betts could become a key figure in UCLA’s future. As a freshman, she already played meaningful minutes and showed flashes of growth, giving the program optimism. Alongside Betts, sharpshooters Lena Bilic and Christina Karamouzi could also become important pieces in the years ahead.

Mar 8, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Sienna Betts (16) celebrates after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

It also appears that Cori Close’s strategy this offseason will rely heavily on the transfer portal. UCLA has not made as many moves on the high school recruiting trail as some programs, which could raise some concerns. However, the Bruins have increasingly positioned themselves as a destination for experienced transfers.

UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close speaks to members of the media during the NCAA Women’s Final Four media day at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on April 2, 2026. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The bottom line is that this championship run could usher in a new era of UCLA women’s basketball. Reaching the title game is a major accomplishment, but returning to this stage in the coming seasons will be an even greater challenge.

Still, if there is a coach capable of guiding UCLA back, it is Cori Close.