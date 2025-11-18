UCLA in Danger of Losing 2026 Four-Star Commit
UCLA has done a remarkable job of keeping its 2026 class afloat throughout the 2025 season, following the departure of former head coach DeShaun Foster in September. While the Bruins have been able to add talent to their class without a permanent head coach, the uncertain future of the program could ultimately harm them.
One of UCLA’s top commitments in their 2026 class is rumored to be a potential flip candidate throughout the fall, and it appears that it may be trending in that direction as Early National Signing Day approaches.
Top UCLA Commit On Flip Watch
After the Bruins fired Foster, they saw a wave of decommits from their 2026 class. While most of the top committed players reopened their recruitments, a few remained loyal to UCLA, including Carter Gooden, a four-star defensive lineman from Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts.
While Gooden never decommitted from UCLA, he has continued to evaluate his options as the 2025 season has progressed. The 6'4", 260-pound defensive lineman has garnered interest from multiple programs throughout the fall, and according to Rivals' Chad Simmons, a flip from the Bruins could be imminent.
Simmons explained that Miami, Tennessee, Washington, and Penn State have all been pursuing Gooden despite his commitment to the Bruins, and that the young defensive lineman's recruitment could go in numerous directions ahead of Early National Signing Day.
- "The UCLA commit is navigating a coaching change, and Miami was trending, but quickly faded from the picture," Simmons reported. "Carter Gooden has set for an official visit to Tennessee on Nov. 29, putting the Vols in prime position to make a strong push if they choose to."
- He continued, "Washington remains a lurking option, while Penn State — long a top contender — could re-emerge if they settle on a new head coach soon. This one could go a few different directions."
The two biggest threats to flip Gooden from UCLA as of right now are Tennessee and Penn State. As Simmons noted, the Nittany Lions have been pursuing him throughout the fall, and hosted him on an official visit in September. While they may not have a head coach, the right hire could lure Gooden away from the Bruins.
Tennessee, on the other hand, is set to host him on an official visit in the last week of the 2025 season. If Gooden's trip to Knoxville goes well, there's a strong chance that he'll commit to the Volunteers shortly after.
Losing Gooden would be a massive blow to UCLA's 2026 class as he's the Bruins' highest-rated commit. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 149 overall player in the country, the No. 18 defensive lineman, and the No. 1 prospect from Massachusetts.
There's still a chance the Bruins can hold on to Gooden, but based on Simmons' report, it appears that UCLA is in danger of losing him.
Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.