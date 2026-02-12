Insider Podcast Analyzes UCLA Basketball Recruiting

UCLA is starting to gain traction in the 2026 recuriting class.

In today's episode, we will discuss UCLA recruiting with Max Dorsey . The Bruins have already landed their first recruit of the 2026 cycle, with hopefully another one coming soon. The Bruins are set to lose a lot of their core next season, so hitting big here is important.

Watch Today's Episode Below

On Dec. 5, the Bruins were able to land their first player of the 2026 class. Javonte Floyd, a three-star power forward standing at 6 ft 8. Floyd is ranked 257th nationally and 17th in Georgia. This Addition gives UCLA great depth next season at the forward position

The Bruins also extended an offer to Chris Collins , the nation's fifth-ranked prospect. Even after the Oct. 11, 2025, visit, the Bruins are still trailing USC badly in recruiting Collins. As of now, it does not look like UCLA will be able to land this five-star.

On a more positive note, Joe Philon , a 6 ft 8 four-star power forward, just visited UCLA. If the Bruins are able to land Philon, this could be a very good 2026 recruiting class. This being said, the Bruins still have a long way to go, as Philon is a Florida player who has received a lot of attention from other Florida schools.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) box out Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Jason Gardner Jr is another name to watch. The four-star point guard from Indiana is ranked 40th in the country. He was the first UCLA visit of the 2027 recruiting cycle. As it stands now, Ohio State has a much better chance of landing this talented guard.

Looking ahead, it is clear that UCLA will be in very good shape if it can land Collins and Gardner Jr. The Bruins are currently behind in recruiting these players; something will need to give if there's any hope of two massive stars suiting up in Westwood.

Themes in Mick Cronin's Philosphy

Dec 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin during a timeout in the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

In college basketball, head coaches are obviously going to offer the best players in the country. However, it seems that in the last few years, Cronin has really relied on the transfer portal to fill holes. Jamar Brown, Tyler Bilodeau, and Donovan Dent, to name a few.

However, from what we have seen in these last few months, Cronin is putting more and more effort into landing these big-name forwards in the recruiting cycle. The Bruins this season have really struggled to find depth at the forward position. This might be Mick Cronin trying to address that.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin on the bench during the second overtime period against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

