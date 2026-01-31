Predicting How UCLA Can Grip Momentum Against Indiana

The Bruins have looked great winning their last three games, however Indiana poses an entirely new threat.

UCLA has completely flipped its season. A week ago, they were projected to miss the tournament outright; however, now they are sitting at a 10 seed. With Indiana on the road following a massive upset win vs Purdue , UCLA could be in trouble.

How UCLA Could Lose

Dec 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts on the sidelines in the first half against the UC Riverside Highlanders at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins are far from perfect, something that goes without being said. The same can be said about Indiana, but overall, it seems like the Hoosiers have an edge that is not reflected, entering this game as a 3.5-point underdog.

Entering this game, the Hoosiers are 14-7. However, a lot of their losses have come against teams such as No. 12 Michigan State, No. 10 Nebraska, and No. 3 Michigan. Compare those losses to UCLA's losses this season, and you see a problem.

Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) works against Indiana's Tucker DeVries (12) during the Indiana versus Purdue mens basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana has a very talented roster, which is not uncommon in the Big Ten per se. However, they have players whom UCLA simply cannot match. For example, they have a 19.4 points per game scorer in Lamar Wilkerson , who has been borderline unstoppable this season.

Against Purdue he scored 19 points, against Rutgers he scored a staggering 27 points. If you look further back against No. 10 Nebraska, he scored 32. If the Bruins are unable to slow him down, they could be on the receiving end of a Wilkerson masterclass.

How UCLA Can Win

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin gestures to his players from the bench during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The path to a win here might not be as simple as most people think. Entering this game, the Bruins are without their second-leading scorer in Skyy Clark . An absence that has started to show cracks in UCLA's depth. Both Trent Perry and Donovan Dent have had to play 35-plus minutes in the last seven games.

If fatigue becomes a factor in this one the Bruins will without a doubt be in trouble. This is where the solution arises. For example, if Eric Freeny is able to play good minutes, while making the most UCLA has a real shot. Same goes for Jamar Brown and Brandon Williams.

Jan 14, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) is congratulated by guard Eric Freeny (8) after scoring a basket during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

While it might be tempting for Mick Cronin to play his best players as much as possible. There needs to be a layer of trust that will give both Perry and Dent fresh legs for the second half. This game will without a doubt come down to the wire, meaning that UCLA needs to be at is best late in the game.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after a play in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This game will not be easy for UCLA. But if there is a collective belief in the building that they can win, the odds go up significantly. A win here will help the mental when heading into their hardest part of their schedule.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .