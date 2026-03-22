UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Everything You Need to Know Before UCLA vs UConn

UCLA is set to face off against the No. 2-seeded Huskies in the Round of 32. Here is what needs to happen.

In today’s episode, we will break down UCLA’s matchup against UConn. We will go over everything you need to know, including stats, projected outcomes and keys to a UCLA victory. If one thing is certain, this is a must-win game for UCLA.

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When taking a look at these teams, it is clear they are not that far apart. UCLA is averaging 77.7 points per game this season compared to UConn’s 77.6. Each team has had offensive highs but has started to struggle down the stretch. Both teams are shooting around 47% from the field.

Defensively, this is where UConn stands out. The Huskies are giving up 65.3 points per game this season, which ranks 11th in the country. While UCLA has a solid offense, it must be careful not to make mistakes against a very good UConn team.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UCLA’s Achilles’ heel this season has been its lackluster defense. The Bruins are giving up 71 points per game, which has caused them to look rough around the edges at times. However, it has become clear that UCLA’s defense is starting to gain momentum.

The Bruins recorded 13 steals in their first-round game against UCF , proving they are more than capable of playing scrappy basketball at a high level. The question now is whether UCLA can carry that same energy into the matchup with UConn.

Keys to a UCLA Win

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) dribbles the ball against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The keys to a UCLA victory are fairly simple. Just like against UCF, the Bruins face a major disadvantage in the frontcourt . That allowed UCF to outrebound UCLA by a wide margin, and a similar issue could arise against UConn.

However, what UCLA lacked in rebounding and physicality, it made up for with speed, transition offense , and scrappiness on the perimeter. This forced UCF to adjust its lineup multiple times to match UCLA’s style.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

If the Bruins can force UConn to make adjustments early, they may have the inside track to a big win. However, UCLA cannot allow itself to be dictated by UConn’s style. When UCLA makes adjustments to match other teams, it often does not go well.

Overall, if the Bruins win this game, it will likely be by the slimmest of margins. UConn is a very good and scrappy team and enters the game as a 4.5-point favorite. If UCLA pulls off the upset, it could look something like a 74-73 final.