Insider Podcast Focuses on Issues UCLA Must Address Before Michigan

UCLA has a long way to go until they could really threaten a team of Michigan's calliber.

In today's episode we will go over three glaring issues that needs to be fixed before UCLA's showdown with No. 2 Michigan. While these issues may be hard to fix in less than a week, it is clear these problems need to be the forefront of UCLA's attention,

Watch Today's Episode Below

Depth is an Issue

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) looks on from the court prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins have been fine without Skyy Clark . While still a massive issue in UCLA's rotation, the front court is the biggest issue. Outside of Eric Dailey Jr, Tyler Bilodeau, and Xavier Booker, we really have not seen much from UCLA's bench players.

Steven Jamerson, Jamar Brown, and Brandon Williams, while impactful at times, have not quite lived up to their billing. When Tyler Bilodeau was ruled out against Cal, it was a great opportunity for them to shine. However, they would fall flat, and UCLA would be embarrassed. We need more from them.

Rebounding Inconsistency

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) and Washington Huskies forward Jacob Ognacevic (41) go for a rebound in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins have been able to go toe-to-toe rebounding-wise in their last few matchups. Against Washington, they tied them with 30 apiece. However, how they got there is very concerning. Both Eric Dailey Jr and Tyler Bilodeau , UCLA's leading rebounders, combined for just eight.

If UCLA's leading rebounders are inconsistent, the Bruins really have nothing to lean on in that aspect. Donovan Dent was able to get six in this one, but the Bruins cannot rely on their point guard to get a chunk of boards. If Dailey and Bilodeau cannot remain consistent, the Bruins will be in trouble.

Limiting Individual Outings

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Nick Dorn (7) defends UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins have been on the wrong end of a few great individual outing latley. Indiana's Nick Dorn was able to score 26 points, which in turn led to the Hoosiers taking control of the second half. Wesley Yates III of Washington was able to score 21 points, with 12 coming in the first five minutes of the first half.

To top things off, Kaden Powers had 18 points in the first half in the Rutgers matchup. These performances have had very impactful implications when the final buzzer comes around. In all of these game, the opposing team has won the half they performed in. This needs to be fixed.

Jan 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after not getting a foul call in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA was able to take down Purdue just recently. However, Michigan is an entirlely different monster. As the best team in the Big Ten, the Bruins will be put to the test. If these issues can not be fixed, the Bruins will be losers.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .