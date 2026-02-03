UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast Previews Rutgers

UCLA is entering this game off a very exhausting double-overtime loss to Indiana, meaning this game is a must win.

In today's episode, we break down both teams' season numbers as well as how UCLA will be able to pull out a win following its double-overtime thriller against Indiana. With that being said, UCLA has a 93% chance of winning against Rutgers .

Watch Today's Episode Below

Numbers to Know

The Bruins entering this game are scoring 78.0 points per game, which ranks them No. 141 in the nation. Offense has been their strength, as they are also shooting 47.1% from the field as a team. Against Rutgers, they will need to run up the scoreboard for this to be considered a convincing win.

Defensivley the Bruins ranked No. 75, while giving up 69.9 points per game. While that might look good at first glance it is far from where Mick Cronin wants this team. Prior to giving up 98 to Indiana the Bruins went three-games straight without giving up more than 70-points.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker DeVries (12) and UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) and guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) go for a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA rebounding-wise is again not where they want to be. On the season, they are averaging 32.9 rebounds per game. A big reason for its struggles has been the lack of a true rebounding threat. While Eric Dailey Jr has stepped into that role, at times, he can be very inconsistent.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) reach in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rutgers entering is game is averaging 70.4 points per game. While shooting a rough 41% from the field. UCLA should be able to outscore the Knights with ease, but what needs to stick out is a strong defensive performance. If both are clicking this game could get ugly.

Defensivley the Scarlet Knights are giving up 75.3 points per game. To its credit they have gone up against some very stout teams such as Purdue, Michigan, and Michigan St. Those games alone make it hard to compare how close they are defensivley to UCLA, as the Bruins have only played Purdue.

Key to the Game

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker DeVries (12) is defended by UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UCLA cannot shoot itself in the foot as it did against Indiana . Cold-stretches that saw the Bruins miss 11 straight field goal attempts cannot happen. By playing consistent basketball, they should be able to build off this for their matchups against much stronger opponents later on.

This game will not be that close, however they still need to perfect the little things. Tyler Bilodeau would draw a few offensive fouls againt Indiana, which in turn took points of the board in a very close game. If UCLA is able to limit mistakes similar to that, the Bruins should have no trouble in this one.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) boxes out Indiana Hoosiers guard Nick Dorn (7) as he looks for a pass from guard Donovan Dent (2) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .