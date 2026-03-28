UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: What Position Groups Need Addressing

Following UCLA's tournament exit, there are serious questions about this offseason's roster building.

In today's episode, we will break down three position groups that must be addressed this offseason if UCLA hopes to be competitive in the 2026-2027 season. While it is unlikely that the Bruins are able to seal these holes perfectly, there is always a chance, and that is what matters.

Watch Today's Episode Below

UCLA Needs a Center

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins center Xavier Booker (1) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Last season, the Bruins lacked a true anchor at center. While Xavier Booker and Tyler Bilodeau both spent time in the role, the results still fell short. Time and time again, the Bruins were especially vulnerable in the paint, allowing opposing frontcourts to dominate.

Now, there are definitely a few intriguing names available. Most notable is Anton Bonke , a 7'2" center from Charlotte, whose interior presence could put UCLA over the top. With a tall, physical center anchoring the paint, many of UCLA’s defensive issues could be resolved.

UCLA Needs a Guard Who Can Compliment Perry

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UCLA will be losing Donovan Dent and Skyy Clark this offseason. While this might seem daunting at first, the Bruins still have their third-leading scorer in Trent Perry, along with Eric Freeny, who has developed nicely over the past year. Still, UCLA needs a guard who can stabilize its backcourt for the long term.

There are two paths UCLA can take here. One is to pursue a floor general similar to Dent, a player capable of averaging at least seven assists per game. The other route is to target a player like Perry, a proven, versatile scorer with upside. While Perry has shown he can both run the offense and score, he still needs another reliable guard alongside him.

Tyler Bilodeau's Role Must Be Filled

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) smile during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With Bilodeau leaving, UCLA will be missing out on 17.3 points per game. Because of this, they must find a player who can fill in for that scoring and more. Eric Dailey Jr. could suffice, but it would not hurt to find a player with immense scoring upside like Bilodeau. If UCLA has money left, this is a position that must be inquired about.

As we’ve seen, UCLA tends to fall flat without its best scorer. While the Bruins were able to find some success while Bilodeau was out, it still wasn’t enough to take down 2-seed UConn. Entering next season without Bilodeau, that same pattern could resurface. That’s why it’s essential for UCLA to find a similar high-impact scorer.