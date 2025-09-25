UCLA HC Outlines Mindset Entering Critical Northwestern Clash
It's officially game week, and the UCLA Bruins (0-3, 0-0 Big Ten) need a win more than seemingly any team in the nation.
Bruins interim head coach Tim Skipper used Week 4's bye week as a pseudo-training camp to get the program adjusted to the post-DeShaun Foster era. Week 5 is all about preparation for Big Ten play against Northwestern.
During Wednesday's media availability, Skipper detailed the team's collective mindset going into its latest must-win game.
"The mindset's in a very good place," Skipper said. "We've had some competitive Tuesday and Wednesday practices, and I like where we're at. The guys are working, it's getting physical out there, and just building up to gameday.
"As you practice, you've got to move on to the next day and all that matters is what happens Saturday. So, just keep building to that and I'm excited to get to that day."
Why is Northwestern a critical game other than the fact that A) the Bruins are yet to win a game and B) it's a conference opponent? Because the Wildcats are one of the few remaining teams on paper that UCLA may have a chance to beat.
UCLA Ranks Dead Last in New College Football Projection
The Bruins are winless through three games and have already parted ways with second-year head coach DeShaun Foster and defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe. How much lower can it get?
Well, if their remaining schedule holds, a 0-12 season can truly be a possibility.
Kelly Ford, a college football and college basketball power ratings guru, released a new ranking showing the average projected remaining regular-season wins through Week 5 of the college football season, and UCLA's ranking is astonishing.
The Bruins are ranked 136th -- yes, last in all of college football -- in average projected regular season for the rest of the season with 0.9. Brutal. This comes behind the likes of UMass, Charlotte, Sam Houston and Kent State.
Absolutely no one would have projected the Bruins would be here at this point in the season. But maybe UCLA's conference schedule was always underrated and overshadowed by the hype going into the season. It's looking a lot worse now.
