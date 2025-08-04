Transfer QB Moved on From UCLA in 'One Day'
It's been nearly four months since UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava shook the college football landscape when he transferred from Tennessee to Westwood.
Iamaleava's seismic transfer affected a ton of people, including former Appalachian State and UCLA transfer Joey Aguilar, who then transferred to the Volunteers as soon as he could following the shift. Aguilar and Iamaleava essentially got traded for one another as both will be starting for their respective new homes.
Aguilar, at his latest Tennessee media availability, detailed how quickly he moved on from the Bruins and garnered interest from the Vols.
"It was a one-day turnaround," Aguilar said. "I got in [the transfer portal at] 9:00 in the morning and I think I committed at 8:00 at night. There was no time to waste. I was leaving in May, so I had no time to go out there and try to shop around for a school. Whoever needed me, I needed to go make that decision [of] where I needed to be at and then get things rolling."
Aguilar Ranked One of the Top Signal-Callers in Country
College Wire revealed their top-50 player's list ahead of the 2025 season and Aguilar was ranked at No. 50.
"Things changed quickly for Aguilar after transferring to UCLA this offseason," USA Today wrote. "The addition of former Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava triggered his move back towards the Smokey Mountains. Aguilar went from being the likely starter with the Bruins to competing for the starting job with the Vols. He is battling redshirt freshman QB Jake Merklinger for the job."
Prior to hitting the portal this transfer season, Aguilar had a standout year with Appalachian State, being namd Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year and Cure Bowl MVP in his very first season. In his second season, he passed for 3,003 yards and 23 touchdowns to go along with 14 interceptions before hitting the portal.
"Overall, Aguilar has been a really solid and consistent quarterback during his two years at the FBS level," USA Today added. "He has one game where he completed less than 50% of his passes and had more than three interceptions in a single game. That performance came in a 34-24 loss at Louisiana.
"Aguilar isn't viewed as one of the top quarterbacks in terms of NFL draft prospects. He could work his way into the conversation as more than a backend quarterback with a ceiling as a backup or spot starter in the NFL."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA and never miss another news story again on UCLA football this year.
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.