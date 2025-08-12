UCLA's Foster Impressed at Star Freshman RB's Camp Progression
Plenty of players, each new, returning and as transfers, are impressing DeShaun Foster through two weeks of UCLA's fall camp in Costa Mesa. One running back in particular is standing out -- four-star freshman running back Karson Cox.
The Hesperia, California, product is one of two four-star talents from the Bruins' 2025 recruiting class, and, despite his road to playing time this season being bleak in a deep running back group, is impressing the second-year head coach in camp.
"Karson Cox is still in there doing his thing," Foster said during Saturday's media availability when rounding up UCLA's running backs. "It's just good to see a freshman be able to get better each day. He's working on little things, you know, pass pro, catching out of the backfield. He's open to all of that, and I just like how he's practicing."
Cox sits deep in the running back depth chart behind Cal transfer Jaivian Thomas, returners Jalen Berger and Anthony Frias, and Utah transfer Anthony Woods. Despite that, his constant progression may result in routine playing time as early as next season.
How Good is Cox?
Cox is UCLA's second-highest rated commit according to 247Sports behind edge Cole Cogshell. The 18th-ranked running back in the nation for 2025 pledged to the Bruins on May 14, 2024. 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins evaluated Cox the day he committed, here's what he had to say:
"Cox is one of the top running backs out West and has been since his breakout sophomore year. He’s a national level recruit with the talent to play for just about anyone. He’s a complete back with a projectable frame and a nice combination of speed, balance and power. He has the short area quickness to hit the hole decisively and the long speed to run away from a secondary. He’s a physical back as well, runs hard and is tough to bring down in the open field.
"He can run between the tackles and pick up yards after contact and shows the speed to bounce it outside and break off long runs as well. Cox also catches the ball well out of the backfield and is an every down back who can play in any situation. He’s also a three year starter playing linebacker and could easily play safety at the college level but running back is his passion and where we think he projects best at as well."
