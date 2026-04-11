What UCLA’s Interest in Rowan Brumbaugh Really Means

With UCLA’s portal activity developing considerably well, it is time to address the positions the Bruins have not fully worked on yet.

The guard position is by far one of the weakest position groups entering next season. Although UCLA does have two solid guards in Trent Perry and Eric Freeny , there is still plenty of room for improvement. Enter Rowan Brumbaugh, a player who has been linked to UCLA.

Who Is Rowan Brumbaugh?

Mar 13, 2024; New York City, NY, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Rowan Brumbaugh (1) drives on Providence Friars guard Jayden Pierre (1) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Last season with Tulane , Brumbaugh averaged 19.2 points per game (ranking 53rd nationally), with 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists, while shooting 45.2% from the field. The fact that Brumbaugh has proven productive across multiple areas would undoubtedly elevate UCLA to the next level.

His defense is also worth considering. Last season, he averaged 1.6 steals per game, which would have ranked second on UCLA behind Donovan Dent (1.7). Defense was one of UCLA’s biggest weaknesses last season, and adding Brumbaugh could help address that issue.

Feb 23, 2025; Wichita, Kansas, USA; Tulane Green Wave guard Rowan Brumbaugh (7) drives to the basket around Wichita State Shockers guard Xavier Bell (1) during the first half at Charles Koch Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

It should also be noted that UCLA ranked No. 318 in the nation in rebounding. Considering Brumbaugh averaged 4.9 rebounds from the guard position, he could give UCLA the boost it needs on the glass.

How Brumbaugh Fits in UCLA’s Strategy

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It was clear from UCLA’s April 9 signings that the program is prioritizing rebuilding its fundamentals rather than simply replacing departing production. That strategy could be key in turning UCLA into a serious contender in the Big Ten.

The only concern — if there is one — is how Brumbaugh would fit alongside Perry. Both are proven scorers and could potentially overlap offensively. However, Perry has shown he can operate as a reliable floor general, while Brumbaugh has been less consistent in that role.

Jan 30, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave guard Rowan Brumbaugh (7) dribbles against Memphis Tigers forward Nicholas Jourdain (2) during the second half at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Last season, Brumbaugh averaged 2.3 turnovers per game and has not recorded a season with fewer than two turnovers per game in his career. In comparison, Perry averaged just 1.3 turnovers, making it more likely he would take on the primary playmaking duties.

That would allow Brumbaugh to focus more on scoring, which could unlock UCLA’s offense. Pairing him with Eric Dailey Jr. and Xavier Booker could make the Bruins one of the more dangerous teams in the conference. Adding a player like Brumbaugh would immediately raise UCLA’s ceiling.

Feb 1, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tulane Green Wave guard Rowan Brumbaugh (7) makes the winning layup with seconds remaining in the second half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA needs players who can help rebuild its foundation and improve fundamental play. That is easier said than done, but if one thing is clear, the Bruins have already done a solid job of moving in that direction early in the transfer portal.